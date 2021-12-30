Vanessa Villela Reveals How She Got Cast On Selling Sunset - Exclusive

Having worked as an award-winning actor in Mexico, Vanessa Villela was no stranger to the TV and movie industry. However, Villela's introduction to the world of "Selling Sunset" started like any other Netflix subscriber; before she was cast, she was a fan. After deciding to get her real estate license and move to Los Angeles, Villela had a moment of foresight in which she could picture herself as part of the "Selling Sunset" cast. "[T]his is crazy, but I was working in another office before 'Selling Sunset,' and I was sitting on the couch and then I called my best friend and I said, 'You know what? I don't know why, but I felt today that I was in "Selling Sunset."'

What Villela didn't know at the time was that she was actually being scouted by Netflix. "Long story short, two days later, they contacted me to have an interview with them," Villela revealed. "Two days later, I called her. ... I was like, 'Please, you're not going to believe it, but they just called me from "Selling Sunset," they want to do an interview on me.'"

Understandably, Villela's friend was elated with the news. "We were both screaming and dancing. ... I didn't even know that I would like to be on reality TV because I was doing real estate. And then before that I was doing acting and it's completely different." As Vanessa said, "It was meant to be."



"Selling Sunset" Season 4 is streaming on Netflix now.