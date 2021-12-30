Vanessa Villela Reveals How She Got Cast On Selling Sunset - Exclusive
"Selling Sunset" Season 4 featured a plethora of dramatic storylines, from Christine Quinn's escalating feud with Heather Rae El Moussa to Chrishell Stause hitting the dating scene following her divorce. Netflix's hit reality series also added two new cast members, one of whom was Vanessa Villela, a renowned Mexican actor turned high-end real estate mogul. With a huge international following, Villela was the perfect addition to "Selling Sunset," and quickly made friends with her fellow real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group.
"I've been speaking a lot with Heather [Rae El Moussa]. We just ran into each other today at the office, and we're going to plan a girls get-together," Villela told Nicki Swift of her friendships with her "Selling Sunset" castmates. "I saw Chrishell [Stause] too. So I mean, all of them, I really like all of them. Christine [Quinn], I'm going to see her soon, I hope. ... But, I really love all of them."
Nicki Swift spoke with Vanessa Villela to find out all of the behind-the-scenes gossip from "Selling Sunset" Season 4, and how the actor ended up getting cast on the reality series.
Vanessa Villela's Selling Sunset premonition
Having worked as an award-winning actor in Mexico, Vanessa Villela was no stranger to the TV and movie industry. However, Villela's introduction to the world of "Selling Sunset" started like any other Netflix subscriber; before she was cast, she was a fan. After deciding to get her real estate license and move to Los Angeles, Villela had a moment of foresight in which she could picture herself as part of the "Selling Sunset" cast. "[T]his is crazy, but I was working in another office before 'Selling Sunset,' and I was sitting on the couch and then I called my best friend and I said, 'You know what? I don't know why, but I felt today that I was in "Selling Sunset."'
What Villela didn't know at the time was that she was actually being scouted by Netflix. "Long story short, two days later, they contacted me to have an interview with them," Villela revealed. "Two days later, I called her. ... I was like, 'Please, you're not going to believe it, but they just called me from "Selling Sunset," they want to do an interview on me.'"
Understandably, Villela's friend was elated with the news. "We were both screaming and dancing. ... I didn't even know that I would like to be on reality TV because I was doing real estate. And then before that I was doing acting and it's completely different." As Vanessa said, "It was meant to be."
"Selling Sunset" Season 4 is streaming on Netflix now.