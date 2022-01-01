What Did Joe Biden Have To Say About Betty White?

Millions of fans are mourning the tragic death of Betty White; even President Joe Biden weighed in after the death of the 99-year-old actor. "The Golden Girls" star died at home on December 31, 2021, only weeks before she would've turned 100. Just days before her death, White told People, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age." The icon also showed off her signature sense of humor in her final interview. White told People, "I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One." In addition to Biden, another former resident of the White House paid tribute to White.

Former first lady Michelle Obama posted a photo on Instagram of White with the Obama family's late dog, Bo. The family's beloved pooch died in May 2021. The former FLOTUS wrote, "Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her." Obama continued, "There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven."

President Biden's sweet tribute to White was equally heartfelt.