Nearly 50% Of People Find This Kardashian Ex To Be The Most Annoying One

The women in the Kardashian-Jenner family have been linked to some real characters over the years. Longtime "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" fans may remember the "Kardashian Curse," that is, the misfortune that follows the men that date the sisters of the famous family. Kylie Jenner spoke out against the rumor in 2018 and claimed the supposed family curse has more to do with the challenge of dating in the spotlight. ​​"But it's not just men—it's friends, it's people who come and just don't know how to handle it. It's the negative," Kylie told GQ. "There's a lot of people who love us, but there's also a huge handful of people who don't like us."

As some of the biggest stars today, the Kardashians have dated (and married) celebrity athletes, musicians, and other Hollywood big-names. Though they may share fame with their beaus, the Kardashians haven't always reeled in the best catches. In fact, many of the Kardashian exes have brought shame to the family and their fans. Between Scott Disick trashing Kourtney Kardashian online and Tristan Thompson repeatedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian, the Kardashian exes have definitely made audiences face-palm.

We surveyed readers to find out who folks think is the most annoying Kardashian ex is, and for the overwhelming majority of voters, one man came to mind.