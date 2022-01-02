Nearly 50% Of People Find This Kardashian Ex To Be The Most Annoying One
The women in the Kardashian-Jenner family have been linked to some real characters over the years. Longtime "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" fans may remember the "Kardashian Curse," that is, the misfortune that follows the men that date the sisters of the famous family. Kylie Jenner spoke out against the rumor in 2018 and claimed the supposed family curse has more to do with the challenge of dating in the spotlight. "But it's not just men—it's friends, it's people who come and just don't know how to handle it. It's the negative," Kylie told GQ. "There's a lot of people who love us, but there's also a huge handful of people who don't like us."
As some of the biggest stars today, the Kardashians have dated (and married) celebrity athletes, musicians, and other Hollywood big-names. Though they may share fame with their beaus, the Kardashians haven't always reeled in the best catches. In fact, many of the Kardashian exes have brought shame to the family and their fans. Between Scott Disick trashing Kourtney Kardashian online and Tristan Thompson repeatedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian, the Kardashian exes have definitely made audiences face-palm.
We surveyed readers to find out who folks think is the most annoying Kardashian ex is, and for the overwhelming majority of voters, one man came to mind.
Kanye West dragged Kim Kardashian into a few controversies
Nearly half of over 600 survey respondents agreed that Kanye West is the most annoying Kardashian ex. Yup, 49% voted that Kim Kardashian's soon-to-be ex-husband is the most obnoxious of the Kardashians' men, with plenty of years of evidence to back it up.The runners-up included Scott Disick (15.68% of the votes), Tyga (14.85%), Tristan Thompson (12.21%), and Lamar Odom (8.25%).
Even before marrying Kim in 2014, Kanye was known for being outspoken. After he became a part of the Kardashian family, the controversial rapper dragged his wife into his controversies, including his dramatic beef with Taylor Swift. Kim famously leaked footage of the two enemies speaking over the phone, clips that Kim claimed "would have gone in the trash had [Taylor] not lied and forced me to defend him." The three-way feud was a major source of annoyance for fans.
Fans couldn't stand by Kanye's outrageous statements in recent years as his marriage to Kim worsened. The rapper definitely crossed the line in 2020 when he went on a rant at a presidential campaign rally and claimed Kim almost terminated her first pregnancy with their daughter North. Kanye seems to have recognized the error of his ways since their divorce was announced. "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," he admitted in his "Thanksgiving Prayer" video on Instagram. "I take accountability for my actions."