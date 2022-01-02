The Tragic Death Of Famed NFL Coach Dan Reeves

Fans are mourning the tragic death of Dan Reeves, former NFL coach who led teams to nine Super Bowls, the third-most in NFL history. According to New York Post, the 77-year-old died at home in Atlanta on January 1 with his wife Pam and his family by his side. Reeves' cause of death came from complications of dementia.

Reeves spent his career as a top NFL player and NFL coach. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72 and was part of the team that won Super Bowl VI in 1972. After a successful career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Reeves moved on to coaching. Reeves gained national attention as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, leading the Mile High NFL team for 12 seasons during the glory days of quarterback John Elway. After being fired by the Broncos in 1993, Reeves became the head coach of the New York Giants, spending three years with the team and racking up a record of 31-33 before being fired in 1996. Reeves then coached Atlanta Falcons, leading the team to their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 1998. The legendary NFL coach stayed with Atlanta until 2003. The Denver Broncos added Reeves to their hall of fame in 2014.

The world has lost some big celebrities over the past few days, including the tragic death of Betty White. But the poignant reactions to the death of Reeves reflect his impact on the game of professional football.