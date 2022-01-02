What Is OJ Simpson's Connection To Betty White?
After the tragic death of Betty White, celebrities and world leaders are paying tribute to the beloved "Golden Girls" star. Everyone seems to have an anecdote about White, from President Joe Biden to Sandra Bullock... even O.J. Simpson shared his tribute on social media! Not only did the disgraced sports star weigh in about White, he even posted a video.
The U.S. Army paid tribute to the iconic actor, tweeting, "Not only was she an amazing actress, she also served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services. A true legend on and off the screen." "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" star was beloved by millions, even by the only bear who fights forest fires! Smokey the Bear tweeted about White's death, saying, "I'm at a loss for words. My hat is off to you, friend." One of Twitter's favorite tributes to White came from late-night host Seth Meyers who tweeted, "RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."
So, how is the infamous Simpson connected to the beloved White? It's not that complicated, but spoiler alert? His cats loved her!
O.J. Simpson's cats loved neighbor Betty White
According to O.J. Simpson, he and Betty White used to be neighbors, and his cats loved the "Golden Girls" star. According to the New York Post, when Simpson lived at his infamous Brentwood home, his cats would often turn up at White's house a few blocks away. Many celebrities reacted to White's death, and Simpson weighed in about how his cats adored the beloved actor. Simpson posted his memory about "The Proposal" star in a Twitter video.
Simpson explained that his cats Bugsy and Sashi went missing one day, but before the family could post signs alerting neighbors about their lost cats, White called them. According to the disgraced sports star, White said, "O.J. you're looking for your kitten? He's here at the house." The former actor asked White if she had catnip at her house, but the iconic actor said, "I'm so sweet. Cats like me."
Finally, after Bugsy escaped again three months later, Simpson simply went over to White's house. It turns out Bugsy wasn't there... but he was next door! "Never understood what that was about," Simpson said. "I guess she was right; she's so sweet that the cats just gravitate to her." White was a lifelong animal rights advocate, so their love for the comedic actor doesn't surprise us one bit!