Sandra Bullock's Tribute To Betty White Has Everyone Absolutely Heartbroken

All of Hollywood is weighing in on the death of legendary actor Betty White, after the star's sudden passing on New Year's Eve.

White died in her sleep in her Los Angeles home just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The legend was most commonly known for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls," and "Hot in Cleveland." The star's agent, Jeff Witjas, opened up to People about his friend's death, telling the outlet that "even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever."

Witjas continued, "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again." As fans mourn the tragic news and celebrate White's legacy, some past co-stars are sharing how they're coping, including Academy Award-winning actor Sandra Bullock.