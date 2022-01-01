Sandra Bullock's Tribute To Betty White Has Everyone Absolutely Heartbroken
All of Hollywood is weighing in on the death of legendary actor Betty White, after the star's sudden passing on New Year's Eve.
White died in her sleep in her Los Angeles home just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The legend was most commonly known for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls," and "Hot in Cleveland." The star's agent, Jeff Witjas, opened up to People about his friend's death, telling the outlet that "even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever."
Witjas continued, "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again." As fans mourn the tragic news and celebrate White's legacy, some past co-stars are sharing how they're coping, including Academy Award-winning actor Sandra Bullock.
Sandra Bullock reveals how she's coping with Betty White's death
Betty White's long list of accomplishments isn't just due to her multiple Emmy Awards and over 70 years in Hollywood; it's the impact she's had on co-stars along the way. Back in 2009, White starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in "The Proposal," and the three built an unbreakable bond off-camera. "I don't drink vodka ... but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be okay being sad," Bullock revealed to People upon hearing the news of White's death. "I'll have to buy some rose-colored glasses because Betty was that for all of us."
Bullock previously sang White's praises in anticipation of the "Golden Girls" star's 100th birthday. "Timing isn't easy in comedy, because you have to navigate other people's timing," Bullock said. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless." The relationship between Bullock, White, and Reynolds became clear back in 2020, when Bullock and Reynolds took to Instagram to wish their friend a Happy Birthday and compete for who loves the legendary actor more. "Happy birthday from Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan," sang "The Blind Side" star.
Back in 2010, White's comedic timing came to life when she accepted the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award and chose to use the moment to joke about her friend Bullock. "Isn't it heartening to see how far a girl as plain as she is can go?" said the star, as Bullock laughed by her side.