Parents Reveal What Meghan And Harry Are Supposedly Like At Archie's Preschool

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been raising their children in California for quite a while now, even taking the next step for signing their toddler son Archie up for preschool classes — and not at the one most celebrity kids attend. Instead, this one places an emphasis on emotional understanding and environmental care. In a new interview with Mirror, some parents of Archie's classmates have revealed what it's like attending and interacting with royals.

"Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and seems like a good dad. All the parents have been laidback in welcoming Harry and Meghan, without making a fuss. And to the other kids, Archie is just one of them," one parent told the publication. "They don't know his parents are royalty, and probably wouldn't care — unless Meghan was a Disney princess."

The parental reveals confirm what many have suspected, that Meghan and Harry are quite happy raising their children in the comfortable Californian lifestyle. "This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs, and we can go on hikes. We'll go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry first told Oprah Winfrey during a 2021 interview.