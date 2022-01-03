Parents Reveal What Meghan And Harry Are Supposedly Like At Archie's Preschool
When Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle moved from England to Los Angeles, many wondered how they would adjust to the new lifestyle. Meghan previously worked as an actor on the hit drama "Suits," while Harry has maintained a down-to-earth mentality, even poking fun with James Corden in 2021 about the rumor that royals don't carry cash. The couple has since signed a development deal with Netflix to produce new projects on the platform.
As Meghan welcomed a new daughter Lilibet Diana, in honor of Harry's late mother, in June of 2021, the family decided to continue living in their Montecito property. Archie, who is getting older, now attends a preschool in the city, in order to provide a sense of normalcy away from the pressures of the Crown. Now, some parents at the preschool have opened up about what Harry and Meghan are really like when it comes to their son's studies.
Meghan and Harry are 'laidback' at Archie's school
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been raising their children in California for quite a while now, even taking the next step for signing their toddler son Archie up for preschool classes — and not at the one most celebrity kids attend. Instead, this one places an emphasis on emotional understanding and environmental care. In a new interview with Mirror, some parents of Archie's classmates have revealed what it's like attending and interacting with royals.
"Harry often drops Archie off and picks him up, and seems like a good dad. All the parents have been laidback in welcoming Harry and Meghan, without making a fuss. And to the other kids, Archie is just one of them," one parent told the publication. "They don't know his parents are royalty, and probably wouldn't care — unless Meghan was a Disney princess."
The parental reveals confirm what many have suspected, that Meghan and Harry are quite happy raising their children in the comfortable Californian lifestyle. "This year has been crazy for everybody, but to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie, and we can go for walks as a family and with the dogs, and we can go on hikes. We'll go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry first told Oprah Winfrey during a 2021 interview.