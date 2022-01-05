Kim Kardashian Shows Love To Khloe Amid Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal

Kim Kardashian is showing that she's a dependable big sister to Khloé Kardashian after the latter has found herself in the middle of a controversy involving Tristan Thompson— again. On January 3, the Sacramento Kings player apologized to Khloé for getting dragged to his paternity scandal. If you can recall, a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed that Tristan is the father of the child she gave birth to in December 2021 — meaning that the baby was conceived in March 2021, when he was still with Khloé.

Tristan initially wanted the paternity suit to get thrown out, but after taking a test, he revealed that he is indeed the father of the baby. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote on his Instagram story, per Page Six. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." He also apologized to Khloé for all the trouble he caused. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he added. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Khloé has yet to respond to his public apology, but she has been receiving an outpour of support from her fans, friends, and family — including Kim.