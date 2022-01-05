Kim Kardashian Shows Love To Khloe Amid Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal
Kim Kardashian is showing that she's a dependable big sister to Khloé Kardashian after the latter has found herself in the middle of a controversy involving Tristan Thompson— again. On January 3, the Sacramento Kings player apologized to Khloé for getting dragged to his paternity scandal. If you can recall, a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed that Tristan is the father of the child she gave birth to in December 2021 — meaning that the baby was conceived in March 2021, when he was still with Khloé.
Tristan initially wanted the paternity suit to get thrown out, but after taking a test, he revealed that he is indeed the father of the baby. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote on his Instagram story, per Page Six. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." He also apologized to Khloé for all the trouble he caused. "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he added. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
Khloé has yet to respond to his public apology, but she has been receiving an outpour of support from her fans, friends, and family — including Kim.
Kim Kardashian shared a throwback photo as a way of supporting Khloé
Leave it to Kim Kardashian to show her support to Khloé in the most Kardashian way possible: via an Instagram post. Just a day after Tristan Thompson offered a public apology to her sister, the SKIMS founder subtly expressed her support by sharing a throwback photo of them together with their kids.
Kim posted a picture of her and Khloé playing around with their children Saint, Chicago, and True at a "Sing 2" event. She didn't put any caption, save for an emoji of the infinity symbol representing forever, to which Khloé commented three more infinity symbols. It just goes to show how unbreakable their bond is!
No one in the Kardashian family aside from Kim has offered their two cents regarding the Khloé and Tristan situation, but Khloé's ex-husband Lamar Odom did offer his thoughts. "I truly wish nothing but the best for her," he said in a comment on Facebook. "I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends she is a good person and deserves the world."