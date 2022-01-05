Is There Trouble Brewing Between Kim Kardashian And Miley Cyrus?

Kim Kardashian has appeared to unfollow Miley Cyrus, Page Six reports. A fan account on Twitter noted Kardashian was once following the singer, but suspiciously no longer was after Cyrus co-hosted a New Year's Eve special with Kardashian's new beau, Pete Davidson. The comedian reportedly invited Kardashian to the Miami event, but the mother of four had to miss out. "Kim was on the fence about going to Miami because she really wanted to be with Pete," a source told Hollywood Life. "... But when she contacted Kanye [West] to ask if he would be available to watch the kids, Kanye said he wouldn't be."

As for why the SKIMS creator would unfollow Cyrus, fans are speculating that the singer was getting too close to Kardashian's new man. While the NYE special was all friendly vibes between the two hosts, Cyrus and Davidson have had some flirty exchanges in the recent past. Cyrus teased Davidson about his internet-breaking PDA moments with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star when the duo appeared on "The Tonight Show." Ahead of serenading him with the song "It Should Have Been Me," Cyrus announced, "Pete Davidson, this song is for you." She added, "When I saw those photos, this is what I played."

It seems whatever is going on between Kardashian and Cyrus hasn't affected the "KUWTK" star's fling with Davidson, as the couple just reunited to go on a getaway to the Bahamas, the Daily Mail reports.