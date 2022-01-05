Is There Trouble Brewing Between Kim Kardashian And Miley Cyrus?
Miley, what's good? Many believe there is unexpected trouble brewing between Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian. While the two were never publicly linked as friends, fans think some drama may be going on behind the scenes due to Kardashian's latest move on social media.
When you're a Kardashian, every move on Instagram is powerful, and a simple unfollow carries a lot of weight. When Kardashian unfollowed longtime friend Larsa Pippen, for example, fans knew that wasn't good news for their friendship. "For Kim's own mental health, she wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed," a source claimed to Us Weekly. While the Kardashians' reps said the friendship just fizzled, Pippen spoke up about the unfollow solidifying their feud. "Was it hurtful?" Pippen posed on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast (via Just Jared). "Yes."
Most recently, the social media mogul gave Cyrus the boot on social media. Now, fans are wondering if that small gesture indicates three-way tension between the stars and Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
Kim Kardashian unfollowed Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian has appeared to unfollow Miley Cyrus, Page Six reports. A fan account on Twitter noted Kardashian was once following the singer, but suspiciously no longer was after Cyrus co-hosted a New Year's Eve special with Kardashian's new beau, Pete Davidson. The comedian reportedly invited Kardashian to the Miami event, but the mother of four had to miss out. "Kim was on the fence about going to Miami because she really wanted to be with Pete," a source told Hollywood Life. "... But when she contacted Kanye [West] to ask if he would be available to watch the kids, Kanye said he wouldn't be."
As for why the SKIMS creator would unfollow Cyrus, fans are speculating that the singer was getting too close to Kardashian's new man. While the NYE special was all friendly vibes between the two hosts, Cyrus and Davidson have had some flirty exchanges in the recent past. Cyrus teased Davidson about his internet-breaking PDA moments with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star when the duo appeared on "The Tonight Show." Ahead of serenading him with the song "It Should Have Been Me," Cyrus announced, "Pete Davidson, this song is for you." She added, "When I saw those photos, this is what I played."
It seems whatever is going on between Kardashian and Cyrus hasn't affected the "KUWTK" star's fling with Davidson, as the couple just reunited to go on a getaway to the Bahamas, the Daily Mail reports.