What Was The Settlement In Jana Duggar's Child Endangerment Case?

"19 Kids and Counting" alum Jana Duggar has quietly resolved a legal charge she faced in her home state of Arkansas, Fox News reported. Jana faced a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, and details regarding the resolution of the case emerged on January 4. The charge came in September 2020 but flew under the radar until December 2021. News of Jana's legal issues arose just after her older brother Josh Duggar was convicted in his felony child pornography case. Although Josh's sentence has not been doled out yet, it appears Jana's misdemeanor situation has ended with far less chaos and turmoil.

The legal paperwork itself did not reveal specifics regarding the incident that prompted Jana's child endangerment charge. However, shortly after the news emerged, Jana took to her Instagram stories to share the details. She explained she had been "babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone," per People. Then, she recalled, "A passerby who saw the child called the police" and she received a written citation. There was a follow-up visit with child welfare, and apparently, they deemed the incident to simply be an accident. The child, who was not named, was unharmed, and child welfare "recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment," as Jana claimed. Jana noted she had not been arrested in the incident, which she called "scary."

Now, it looks like Jana's troubles are behind her — but it came at a price.