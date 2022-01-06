The Frightening Reason Jessica Simpson Was Hospitalized During Pregnancy

Jessica Simpson is the proud mother of three kiddos, whom she share with her husband, Eric Johnson. Before linking up with Johnson, Simpson was married to fellow singer Nick Lachey. We all remember their funny antics on "Newlyweds" — chicken of the sea, anyone? — but sadly, the marriage ended in divorce. Both ultimately found love again: Lachey married Vanessa Minnillo, while Simpson walked down the aisle with Johnson. Now, she and Johnson share three kids together — Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

It's easy to see that her children are the apple of Simpson's eye and she regularly raves about them on social media. "My best friends!!!" she captioned a photo of her trio posing together for a picture ahead of the new school year. Simpson also owns a successful fashion brand and often has to juggle mom-life and work-life. In a passage from her memoir "Open Book," released by People, the mother of three shared how she made it through the pandemic as a working mom. "I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she said of the challenging year, adding that she felt very overwhelmed at times.

But Simpson got through it and lived to tell the tale. She also dished on another tough experience that she encountered ahead of the birth of her youngest daughter Birdie.