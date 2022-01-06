The Frightening Reason Jessica Simpson Was Hospitalized During Pregnancy
Jessica Simpson is the proud mother of three kiddos, whom she share with her husband, Eric Johnson. Before linking up with Johnson, Simpson was married to fellow singer Nick Lachey. We all remember their funny antics on "Newlyweds" — chicken of the sea, anyone? — but sadly, the marriage ended in divorce. Both ultimately found love again: Lachey married Vanessa Minnillo, while Simpson walked down the aisle with Johnson. Now, she and Johnson share three kids together — Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.
It's easy to see that her children are the apple of Simpson's eye and she regularly raves about them on social media. "My best friends!!!" she captioned a photo of her trio posing together for a picture ahead of the new school year. Simpson also owns a successful fashion brand and often has to juggle mom-life and work-life. In a passage from her memoir "Open Book," released by People, the mother of three shared how she made it through the pandemic as a working mom. "I definitely had to multitask on a whole new level this year, between my kids being in school on Zoom and being a working mom, keeping the Jessica Simpson Collection running remotely and pushing through inspired ideas that became endless and so many rewarded all while keeping my family smiling," she said of the challenging year, adding that she felt very overwhelmed at times.
But Simpson got through it and lived to tell the tale. She also dished on another tough experience that she encountered ahead of the birth of her youngest daughter Birdie.
Jessica Simpson could barely breathe when pregnant with Birdie
Jessica Simpson's third pregnancy was probably her scariest. While the result yielded a beautiful baby girl in Birdie Mae Johnson, her pregnancy story was one for the books. Three years after giving birth to the little bundle of joy, Simpson is still talking about what a traumatic experience, proving that time does not make memories fade. In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, the business mogul opened up about her scary pre-birth experience.
Simpson was hospitalized at 34 weeks pregnant because her oxygen levels were dropping. "I couldn't breathe," she recalled. "I was 260 pounds. She was a very big baby. We were like, 'Just take her out.'" Luckily, things calmed down, and Simpson was able to wait to deliver baby Birdie. However, that did not make the moment any less scary.
In April 2019, the singer introduced her baby girl to the world, fittingly on Easter. "Happy Easter from the Johnson Family, Party of 5!" she wrote alongside a photo of husband Eric Johnson and daughter Maxwell and son Ace. Simpson wrote a wonderful tribute to little Birdie on her first birthday. "Happy 1st Birthday, my angel Birdie Mae! You have created in me a purposeful healing life to live most fully and love most deeply. With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light," she gushed. "You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine," she added. How sweet!