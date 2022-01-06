Olivia Jade Has Something To Say About This College Admissions Scandal Rumor

In 2019, Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, had their names in the press for the wrong reasons, thanks to the now-infamous college admissions scandal. In case you aren't privy, the scandal involved parents with deep pockets paying to get their children into the prestigious schools of their choice. In Olivia and Bella's case, they posed as rowing team members to gain admissions to The University of Southern California. Both Giannulli and Loughlin served time behind bars, with the "Full House" alum spending two months in a tiny prison cell. After the dust had settled a little bit, Olivia appeared on an episode of "Red Table Talk," apologizing for her involvement.

Olivia also has her own iHeart Radio podcast, where she chatted about the scandal for the first time with Bella in November 2021. She mostly expressed how she felt bad that Loughlin took the brunt of the scandal. "She really took this whole thing on her back, solely," she said, adding that there were so many other parents who were involved, but she couldn't think of one other name. "Even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn't nearly affect me as much as seeing Mom having all this thrown on her," she shared.

The podcast has given the social media star an excellent platform to share her story and tell her side, and she's been using it quite a bit to talk about the Varsity Blues scandal.