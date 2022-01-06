Olivia Jade Has Something To Say About This College Admissions Scandal Rumor
In 2019, Lori Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, had their names in the press for the wrong reasons, thanks to the now-infamous college admissions scandal. In case you aren't privy, the scandal involved parents with deep pockets paying to get their children into the prestigious schools of their choice. In Olivia and Bella's case, they posed as rowing team members to gain admissions to The University of Southern California. Both Giannulli and Loughlin served time behind bars, with the "Full House" alum spending two months in a tiny prison cell. After the dust had settled a little bit, Olivia appeared on an episode of "Red Table Talk," apologizing for her involvement.
Olivia also has her own iHeart Radio podcast, where she chatted about the scandal for the first time with Bella in November 2021. She mostly expressed how she felt bad that Loughlin took the brunt of the scandal. "She really took this whole thing on her back, solely," she said, adding that there were so many other parents who were involved, but she couldn't think of one other name. "Even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn't nearly affect me as much as seeing Mom having all this thrown on her," she shared.
The podcast has given the social media star an excellent platform to share her story and tell her side, and she's been using it quite a bit to talk about the Varsity Blues scandal.
Olivia Jade claims she was a straight-A student
Olivia Jade is setting the record straight on the college admissions scandal that rocked her world. A few years removed from the ordeal, the popular YouTuber has slowly but surely broken her silence on the headline that changed her life. In January, Olivia spoke about the incident on an episode of her podcast "Conversations With Olivia Jade," talking to Dr. Hillary Goldsher. In the conversation, Olivia said that she was "super aware that I've been given opportunities because of my parents," and she's lived a "very blessed and fortunate and privileged life."
She also added that she's worked hard for what she has, starting her own YouTube page at the age of 14. "There's all these rumors floating around about my grades. 'She clearly didn't work hard. She must have failed school,'" Olivia said. "I don't even think I've ever said this publicly, but in high school, I had straight A's, and I worked really hard at school." Who knew?
Olivia has been trying to repair her image, even appearing on a season of "Dancing With the Stars." While she didn't come out on top of the competition, it was still a great experience. "Gonna miss this!! thank you for being the best damn partner and friend I could ask for that was so much fun," she wrote on Instagram in November 2021, sharing a carousel of photos with partner Val Chmerkovskiy. It definitely seems that Olivia is making a fresh start.