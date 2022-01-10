New Details Emerge About Betty White's Health Before Her Death

Fans are still heartbroken over the death of actor Betty White. The star was only weeks out from celebrating her 100th birthday before TMZ broke the news she had died. Fans hoped the day would never come that they would have to say goodbye to White, but the star's death has spotlighted her impact on audiences through the decades.

White had made viewers laugh on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Golden Girls," as well as an unforgettable hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live." "I feel so fortunate to have had such a great career as I've had for as long as I have," White said ahead of her 100th birthday celebration. Though her death is mourned by many, White didn't fear life's natural end, which she told CBS News she inherited from her mother. "She would always say, 'Nobody knows. People think they do, you can believe whatever you want to believe what happens at that last moment, but nobody ever knows until it happens,'" White recalled. "...Whenever we'd lose somebody, she'd always say, 'Now, they know the secret.'"

Perhaps White's zest for life is what kept her healthy for so long. Though White kept her personal life private before she died, new details have now emerged about the star's death, shedding light on White's health before her passing.