People Are Split As To Which Trump Kid Has The Brightest Future In Politics
The Trump family — with the exception of perhaps Donald Trump himself — has been keeping a rather low profile ever since Donald failed to secure a second term in office. That, however, doesn't mean they have been keeping out of the headlines. Donald Trump Jr. recently called Dr. Anthony Fauci "a tyrant" for supporting vaccine mandates on domestic flights across the United States, per Newsweek, while his brother Eric Trump hinted that his family "wasn't smart enough" to collude with Russia while his father was president, despite all of the allegations made against them. While on the "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast, he said that his family "didn't know what the hell we were doing," and that "we didn't know what a delegate was."
As far as Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump are concerned, both have been trying to keep under the radar while living their new lives in South Florida. And while no one knows if there is going to be a second act for the Trump kids — at least when it comes to their public lives — a lot of people are split as to which Trump kid has the brightest future in politics.
Which Trump kid has the brightest future in politics?
It's long been speculated that Donald Trump Jr. might follow in the footsteps of his father when it comes to the world of politics. In fact, The Washington Post thinks Donald Jr. has "upended expectation" in the last few years and that he might carry the torch for the Trump family in the future. His father Donald Trump seems to agree. In David Drucker's new book, "In Trump's Shadow: The Battle for 2024 and the Future of the GOP," Donald said, "There are certain places where he couldn't be beaten," while also adding, "I would help him."
Well, a good number of people seem to agree. In a new Nicki Swift poll, 24.3% believe that Don Jr. can become a more successful politician than his other siblings. However, his sister Ivanka Trump seemed to edge her brother slightly, as 24.45% thought she would become a shining star in the GOP's future. Tiffany Trump trailed close behind with 16%, while Eric polled at 8%.
But it's this Trump sibling — one who is often forgotten — that topped the poll as the most likely to become the most successful family member in the future.
Will Barron Trump become the most successful member of his family?
Barron Trump is still a teenager who is more interested in anime and Roblox than what goes on behind the curtain at the White House, per Distractify. Yet 25.94% respondents to our Nicki Swift poll believe that he has the best chance of having the brightest future in Washington. That shouldn't really surprise anyone, as back in 2016, Barron's mother Melania Trump admitted that her son was very interested in his father Donald Trump's campaign. She told ABC News that Barron asked about the polls "all the time," and that he also asked a lot of questions about the campaign. "Of course, he misses his dad a lot these days. But he's doing great," she said.
No one really knows what Barron's future ambitions are, as he's still a kid that is just trying to finish his homework and hang out with his friends at the prestigious Oxford Academy near Palm Beach, Florida, according to People. One thing, however, is for certain. With a name like Trump, everyone will always wonder if Barron will carry on his father's legacy, become an outspoken pundit like his older half-brothers, or choose to live a life that is much more private.