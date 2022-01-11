People Are Split As To Which Trump Kid Has The Brightest Future In Politics

The Trump family — with the exception of perhaps Donald Trump himself — has been keeping a rather low profile ever since Donald failed to secure a second term in office. That, however, doesn't mean they have been keeping out of the headlines. Donald Trump Jr. recently called Dr. Anthony Fauci "a tyrant" for supporting vaccine mandates on domestic flights across the United States, per Newsweek, while his brother Eric Trump hinted that his family "wasn't smart enough" to collude with Russia while his father was president, despite all of the allegations made against them. While on the "Uncut with Jay Cutler" podcast, he said that his family "didn't know what the hell we were doing," and that "we didn't know what a delegate was."

As far as Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump are concerned, both have been trying to keep under the radar while living their new lives in South Florida. And while no one knows if there is going to be a second act for the Trump kids — at least when it comes to their public lives — a lot of people are split as to which Trump kid has the brightest future in politics.