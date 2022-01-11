Who Do People Want Jennifer Aniston To Rekindle Her Romance With?
Jennifer Aniston is one of the biggest celebrities in the entertainment world, and that's not just because she's associated with her "Friends" fame. It's also because she's made a lot of headlines throughout the years about her dating life — and of course, her infamous, if not also imaginary, love triangle between her, her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie. When asked which headline she wished would just go away, she told InStyle back in 2012 (via the Los Angeles Times), "There are so many. I would say the triangle with my ex-husband – and that there's a feud. It's a headline that won't go away – a story that has nothing to do with reality." She did, however, hint that her first marriage might have opened up her eyes to what she was really looking for when it came to a partner and a relationship. "Having experienced everything you don't want in a partner over time, it starts to narrow down to what you actually do want. As I get older, I realize what qualities are important in love, what suits me and what I won't settle for," Aniston added.
With that said, it seems like the majority of Aniston's fans really want to see her happy and settled down with someone that will give her the comfort of knowing he will always be there. In fact, 50% of her fans say they want her to reconnect with this person.
Fans want to see Hollywood's golden couple back together
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2005 after five years together. While there was some speculation that Pitt's relationship with his second wife Angelina Jolie might have overlapped the same time that he was with Aniston, that has never been confirmed. However, Pitt didn't waste any time moving on with Jolie, as they were photographed at a beach in Kenya with her son Maddox in April 2005, just four months after he and Aniston announced their split. That said, over 46% of respondents surveyed by Nicki Swift said they would love to see Aniston get back together with Pitt. Another 16% said they'd like to see Aniston rekindle her romance with her "The Break Up" co-star Vince Vaughan, while another 16% said Paul Rudd. What's more, only 9% said they'd like to see her get together with her other ex-husband, Justin Theroux, 8% said her ex-boyfriend John Mayer, and only 2% said Tate Donavan.
While Pitt and Aniston said in their break-up announcement that they were "committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another," per Vanity Fair, a lot of people would be surprised to hear what Aniston has to say about marriage and her first ex-husband today.
Jennifer Aniston doesn't want to take a step backwards
In an interview with Elle in 2019, Jennifer Aniston made it pretty clear that she had no regrets about her past and the people who were in it. She said, "My marriages, they've been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn't exist within that arrangement anymore." Fast-forward to the future, and interestingly enough, Aniston and her ex, Brad Pitt, are still very good friends. In fact, she says there's "no oddness" at all between them, which was pretty apparent when they ran into each other backstage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. In an interview with Howard Stern that year, Aniston said that she and Pitt were definitely on friendly terms, per People.
As far as walking down the aisle again, Aniston said, "Oh God, I don't know. It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents." Whether marriage is on the table again or not, it sounds like Aniston is happy to enjoy the ride.