Jamie Lynn Spears Doubles Down After Facing Backlash For Good Morning America Interview
Britney Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, spoke out about their relationship, and fans aren't happy. Britney was freed from the legal control of her father, James Spears, in November 2021 after a near 14-year-long conservatorship over her person and estate was terminated. James took control of the pop princess' every move starting in 2008, after justifying a conservatorship to a judge when the star had public mental health struggles and possible substance abuse issues amid a custody battle over her two sons, according to The New York Times. Since the conservatorship ended, Britney has blasted the fishy legal arrangement, calling her family members' control over her life "demoralizing and degrading" in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Insider. "I'm not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for," Britney wrote.
B's supporters have turned their sights on her sister, Jamie Lynn, who stayed silent on her sister's situation for years. A new interview Jamie Lynn did with Good Morning America has earned the "Zoey 101" actor more backlash, as she claimed to have tried to help Britney out of the conservatorship amid their family feud. "I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her and she knows that," Jamie Lynn claimed. "So I don't know why we're in this position right now." Even though #FreeBritney supporters are livid, Jamie Lynn is doubling down on her claims.
Jamie Lynn Spears is sticking to her story
Jamie Lynn Spears isn't backing down after receiving hate from fans of her sister, Britney Spears. "It's scary to be so openly vulnerable for the first time in my life, but this is MY TRUTH and MY STORY," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram after her "Good Morning America" interview got negative feedback. Rather than address criticisms that she allowed her sister to be in an abusive conservatorship, Jamie Lynn went on to promote her upcoming memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," writing, "I'm so thankful for all the love and support I am feeling today, and I can't wait for y'all to read the full book."
Britney appeared to subtly respond to her sister's public interview about her on Instagram, posting an image of a typewriter beside roses and adding the simple caption, "Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???" As she teased her own tell-all book, Britney's fans know how she truly feels about her family sharing their own narratives about the conservatorship to the press.
"It's not fair they are telling lies about me openly," Britney testified in court against her family's control in June 2021. "Even my family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations. My own family doing interviews, and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can't say one thing." Perhaps Britney will one day share her full side of the story.