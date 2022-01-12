Jamie Lynn Spears Doubles Down After Facing Backlash For Good Morning America Interview

Jamie Lynn Spears isn't backing down after receiving hate from fans of her sister, Britney Spears. "It's scary to be so openly vulnerable for the first time in my life, but this is MY TRUTH and MY STORY," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram after her "Good Morning America" interview got negative feedback. Rather than address criticisms that she allowed her sister to be in an abusive conservatorship, Jamie Lynn went on to promote her upcoming memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," writing, "I'm so thankful for all the love and support I am feeling today, and I can't wait for y'all to read the full book."

Britney appeared to subtly respond to her sister's public interview about her on Instagram, posting an image of a typewriter beside roses and adding the simple caption, "Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???" As she teased her own tell-all book, Britney's fans know how she truly feels about her family sharing their own narratives about the conservatorship to the press.

"It's not fair they are telling lies about me openly," Britney testified in court against her family's control in June 2021. "Even my family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations. My own family doing interviews, and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can't say one thing." Perhaps Britney will one day share her full side of the story.