Heather Rae Young Gives Intimate Glimpse Into Her IVF Journey

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are among the hottest couples on reality television. Tarek stars in the HGTV hit "Flip or Flop," which follows his house-flipping business. During the first few years of the show, he was married to Christina Haack, but the couple went through a messy divorce in 2016. Now, they continue working on the show together, proving that exes can be friendly.

On the other end, Heather also works in the housing industry and appears in the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset." The pair struck up a romance and it didn't take long for them to tie the knot. "MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!" she wrote in October 2021. "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some." Heather regularly gushes over her man on Instagram, and ahead of Christmas, she hinted that she had babies on the brain.

Heather shared a snapshot of herself, Tarek, and his two kids walking in matching pajamas, stating that Christmas isn't about where you spend the holiday, but instead, about who you spend it with. "I might even have to get an extra set of matching PJs next year," she wrote. Now she's opening up about her journey through IVF with some incredibly raw and honest posts. In a new update, Heather revealed to fans that she didn't quite get the news she was hoping for.