Heather Rae Young Gives Intimate Glimpse Into Her IVF Journey
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are among the hottest couples on reality television. Tarek stars in the HGTV hit "Flip or Flop," which follows his house-flipping business. During the first few years of the show, he was married to Christina Haack, but the couple went through a messy divorce in 2016. Now, they continue working on the show together, proving that exes can be friendly.
On the other end, Heather also works in the housing industry and appears in the Netflix hit "Selling Sunset." The pair struck up a romance and it didn't take long for them to tie the knot. "MR. & MRS. EL MOUSSA!!!" she wrote in October 2021. "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some." Heather regularly gushes over her man on Instagram, and ahead of Christmas, she hinted that she had babies on the brain.
Heather shared a snapshot of herself, Tarek, and his two kids walking in matching pajamas, stating that Christmas isn't about where you spend the holiday, but instead, about who you spend it with. "I might even have to get an extra set of matching PJs next year," she wrote. Now she's opening up about her journey through IVF with some incredibly raw and honest posts. In a new update, Heather revealed to fans that she didn't quite get the news she was hoping for.
Heather Rae Young opens up about her IVF struggles
Heather Rae Young is being open and honest with fans amid her IVF journey. For the most part, the "Selling Sunset" star has been keeping fans in the loop by sharing videos on her Instagram page. On January 11, she shared a raw update with fans. "So I went to my fertility doctor, and not the best news, so I do have follicles that are growing. So I have total...five," she said. "One of 'em looks like it's not gonna be mature enough to extract, to freeze, so I have two that are strong, one that is still growing and another one that is still growing. So I have four that are looking decent." Heather said that the number wasn't great, adding that she would talk to her doctor to see if they needed to do another round or work with what she had.
In her caption, she said they're "planning on doing the retrieval this weekend based on tomorrow's ultrasound." Heather's husband, Tarek El Moussa, made sure to lend his support in the post's comments section. "We are gonna get there," he wrote, adding a series of red hearts.
In late December 2020, Heather revealed to fans that she would be sharing her journey. "I started my egg freezing journey two years ago," she said, adding that she wanted to post on Instagram in hopes of helping other women experiencing the same issues. We admire her for that!