Bob Saget's Wife Offers Dave Coulier Words Of Comfort As He Mourns Their Friendship

Having known each other for decades, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier's relationship makes this tragedy even more heartbreaking. In a 2016 interview with POPSUGAR on returning to the "Full House" set, Coulier expressed having a "huge emotional attachment" being with the people they really cared for once again. Coulier posted a series of photos on Instagram on January 13, offering small glimpses of his years alongside Saget. The post included a powerful caption: "I met Bob when I was 18 years old. I didn't know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever." He continued, "I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you."

This vulnerable post hit Kelly Rizzo, wife of the late Saget, hard. Rizzo also shared a devastating statement with People on her loss, noting that she has been "so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers." She was quick to comment on Coulier's post of photos, too. "Dave. Bob said CONSTANTLY, 'No one in my life makes me laugh harder than Dave.' He must've told me 10 Dave stories every day for 6 years." She ended the comment with, "Cannot wait to hug you. I love you."

Saget's death has brought together so many individuals touched by his work, humor, and love. There will surely be many more memories and tributes to the comedian as time goes on.