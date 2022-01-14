Jason Momoa's Divorce Has Fans Viewing His Relationship With Emilia Clarke In A New Light
Many are still reeling from the shocking news that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to part ways. On January 12, the couple released a joint statement on Instagram to announce that their marriage is over. The two had been together for 16 years, meeting in 2005 and tying the knot in 2017, per People. They also share two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — while Momoa has been stepdad to Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz for years.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," their statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."
Fans didn't see the divorce coming, leading them to express their disappointment over the split on social media. But there are also those who are already speculating as to who Momoa will date next. Some fans even have an idea who it could be, and it happens to be one of Momoa's former co-stars on "Game of Thrones."
Photos of Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke resurface after his split with Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet didn't reveal the reason behind their separation, but since photos of Momoa and "Game of Thrones" co-star Emilia Clarke resurfaced shortly after the announcement, some fans assume that she had something to do with their split. The two actors starred as husband and wife on the popular HBO series, and while their time on-screen only lasted a single season, they maintained their friendship up to this day.
"MOON OF MY LIFE," Momoa described Clarke in an Instagram post last August 2021. "you are wonderful love u forever." Clarke also wrote a sweet caption about Momoa in a separate post. "When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi." "Game of Thrones" fans would know that their characters Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen referred to each other as "my moon," and "my sun and stars," so the captions were only fitting.
Many were quick to defend them, telling trolls that they're just friends. "if you read about jason momoa's separation and your first thought is how it relates to emilia clarke then go straight to hell thanks and leave her out of it," one fan said. "I need you mfs to stop spreading rumours about Emilia in regards to Jason's divorce, it ain't got sh*t to do with her so stop speaking on her," said another. The two have yet to address the rumors, but it's clear that they're the best of friends.
Some fans support a romance between Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke
While some fans of both Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke want her left out of any speculation as to why his marriage with Lisa Bonet may have ended, others are into the idea that a real-life romance could now spark between the former "Game of Thrones" co-stars. Fans immediately took to social media to ship the two stars.
"Sooooo Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke can start dating now, right? Or...," one social media user hopped onto Twitter to ask after news broke of Momoa's split from Bonet. Another fan on Twitter was a little more direct, tweeting, "Emilia Clarke go comfort Jason Momoa right now."
Someone else was feeling both concerned for Momoa and intrigued by the possibility of a new celebrity couple, tweeting, "Me: oh no ... hope Jason Momoa is taking the split well. Also me: *searches* Is Emilia Clarke SINGLE?" That's a very good question, and one that we can answer ... kind of.
Emilia Clarke may or may not be single
Jason Momoa may now be available to start a new relationship, however, that doesn't mean that Emilia Clarke is single. Frankly, the status of her romantic life has changed quite a bit over the last few years.
It seems like some people are under the impression that Clarke is not single, with one fan even popping into the discussions happening on social media around Momoa's break-up and newly single status, tweeting that others should "exclude Emilia Clarke from this Jason Momoa/Lisa Bonet situation," pointing to the fact that "she has been in a long term happy relationship" with a certain someone. The Twitter user even posted a handful of pictures of the seemingly happy couple. So who is the man with whom Clarke is supposedly in a relationship?
Well, Clarke was dating director Charlie McDowell in 2018, however, they apparently split in 2019, according to Cosmopolitan. He then went on to marry Lily Collins. As for Clarke, there was some buzz involving Matt Smith in 2020, per Elle. Then Lainey Gossip found pics of her with an unknown man in 2021 — and he looks an awful lot like the guy from the Twitter post. Granted, Distractify also claimed that she was single in 2021. Considering Clarke doesn't exactly keep the public updated on the status of her relationships, she may or may not currently be dating someone. Of course, if she pops up in a few months arm-in-arm with Momoa, we're sure no one will be able to miss that news!