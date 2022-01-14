Jason Momoa's Divorce Has Fans Viewing His Relationship With Emilia Clarke In A New Light

Many are still reeling from the shocking news that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to part ways. On January 12, the couple released a joint statement on Instagram to announce that their marriage is over. The two had been together for 16 years, meeting in 2005 and tying the knot in 2017, per People. They also share two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf — while Momoa has been stepdad to Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz for years.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," their statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Fans didn't see the divorce coming, leading them to express their disappointment over the split on social media. But there are also those who are already speculating as to who Momoa will date next. Some fans even have an idea who it could be, and it happens to be one of Momoa's former co-stars on "Game of Thrones."