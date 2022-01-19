The Way Married At First Sight's Mark Maher Tackles Relationships And Responsibilities - Exclusive
If there's one thing that Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" has repeatedly taught audiences about relationships, it's that making a connection can be easy — but making it last can be hard. For Season 14, successful and sensitive Bostonite Mark Maher — better known as Mark the Shark — was introduced to viewers as living a life so full of responsibilities that they could threaten the potential of a lasting connection.
Between helping to care for his mom and grandma, running a thriving business, and being a fully committed cat dad, was there enough room to sustain a successful marriage? Dr. Viviana Cole had her doubts. But in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Maher revealed that he wasn't concerned. Instead, he views such challenges in his new marriage with Lindsey Georgoulis as "a blessing and an opportunity."
As the CEO tells it, it's less about what either person brings to the marriage and more about "how we navigate as a couple through any challenges that come our way. And hopefully, they help us grow." Certainly, Maher saw the challenge of marrying a total stranger as an opportunity for growth too and eagerly threw himself into the opportunity "head on" like a shark. Marriage, he explained, was a new responsibility that he likewise wasn't fazed by — even if he hadn't met his new bride prior to the ceremony.
Nervous? Not this guy...
Understandably, the "Married at First Sight" star copped to being nervous "seconds before [Georgoulis] came down the aisle." But according to Mark Maher, any apprehension he had about getting married was completely canceled out by how well-prepared and thrilled he was "to start this chapter" of his life. "In the weeks leading into [the wedding], I wasn't nervous at all," he said, adding, "the day of the wedding, I was excited, confident, and ready to see my wife. I've waited 37 years and two seasons in Boston for this moment and I was ready."
The 37-year-old's close relationship with his mom and grandmother may have given Dr. Viviana pause as to whether the caring family man had too many responsibilities weighing on his heart already. Luckily, one such very important person gave him her blessing for the union. "My mom was happy that I was getting married because it's what I've always wanted: A best friend and a partner in life," he said.
Whether it's "Marriage at First Sight" or the everyday challenges that come with the various responsibilities of life, it's clear that Maher is facing each and every challenge "head on ... like a shark." Only this time, he's looking to take a bite out of love — and there's a strong possibility he may have just found it.
Find out if Mark the Shark has found a lasting chance at love on "Married at First Sight" Wednesdays, on Lifetime.