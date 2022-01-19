The Way Married At First Sight's Mark Maher Tackles Relationships And Responsibilities - Exclusive

If there's one thing that Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" has repeatedly taught audiences about relationships, it's that making a connection can be easy — but making it last can be hard. For Season 14, successful and sensitive Bostonite Mark Maher — better known as Mark the Shark — was introduced to viewers as living a life so full of responsibilities that they could threaten the potential of a lasting connection.

Between helping to care for his mom and grandma, running a thriving business, and being a fully committed cat dad, was there enough room to sustain a successful marriage? Dr. Viviana Cole had her doubts. But in an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Maher revealed that he wasn't concerned. Instead, he views such challenges in his new marriage with Lindsey Georgoulis as "a blessing and an opportunity."

As the CEO tells it, it's less about what either person brings to the marriage and more about "how we navigate as a couple through any challenges that come our way. And hopefully, they help us grow." Certainly, Maher saw the challenge of marrying a total stranger as an opportunity for growth too and eagerly threw himself into the opportunity "head on" like a shark. Marriage, he explained, was a new responsibility that he likewise wasn't fazed by — even if he hadn't met his new bride prior to the ceremony.