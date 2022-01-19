None Of Us Saw Alec Baldwin's Latest Legal Issue Coming

Alec Baldwin's latest legal issue is not something anyone expected. Baldwin found himself at the center of a scandal when he was involved in the fatal shooting on the set of the film "Rust" in October 2021, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Despite being the one that held the gun in the incident, Baldwin has vehemently denied that he fired at Hutchins. "I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never," Baldwin said in an interview with ABC News.

Baldwin faces a lawsuit for his negligence handling the loaded gun, per the New York Post. Baldwin was later accused of not cooperating with the ongoing investigation into the shooting when he had not given his cell phone over to authorities. "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bulls***, that's a lie," Baldwin hit back at his critics on Instagram on January 8. Nearly a month after he was first asked to do so, Baldwin handed in his phone to authorities. "Alec did nothing wrong," Baldwin's attorney said in a statement, per NBC News. "It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place." Now, Baldwin is facing another lawsuit -– but it's for something that no one saw coming.