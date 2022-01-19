Bob Saget's Final Podcast Has A Whole New Meaning Now
Renowned comedian and television star Bob Saget died on January 9 while on tour in Orlando. TMZ reported that he died in his sleep. Tributes from fans and loved ones poured in in the wake of the news. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred in "Full House" with him, said in a statement obtained by Page Six. Other co-stars like John Stamos and Lori Loughlin also offered their condolences.
His wife, Kelly Rizzo, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she wrote. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years."
Saget was best known for his role in "Full House" where he played a single father struggling to raise three daughters. Following the success of "Full House," he hosted the family-friendly show "America's Funniest Home Videos." His true love, though, was stand-up comedy. Saget spoke of the joy he got from being on stage just before he died.
Bob Saget was doing what he loved
A week after his death, what would be the final episode of Bob Saget's podcast, "Bob Saget's Here for You," was released. During the show, Saget sat down with fellow comedian Margaret Cho and talked about everything from issues within the industry to the pure joy they felt being on stage. "People need to see your stand-up, they just have to do," Saget told Cho (via People). "You're never going to stop doing it, I have a feeling."
Saget added that he had recently rediscovered his passion for stand-up comedy. "I haven't loved [stand-up] this much since I started, I think." Saget explained that his new material was darker and more meaningful than what he'd done in the past. "I'm doing long a** sets because I'm saying serious s**t that I never said." Saget expressed a similar sentiment in final Instagram post in which he wrote, "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."
Cho paid tribute to Saget and their final conversation via an Instagram post of her own. "We talked about how long we'd been friends and doing stand-up at places like Cobb's," she wrote under a video of the interview. "it was really easy to talk to Bob. I wish I were not his final guest and I wish there were more to come from him. Thank you, Bob."