Bob Saget's Final Podcast Has A Whole New Meaning Now

Renowned comedian and television star Bob Saget died on January 9 while on tour in Orlando. TMZ reported that he died in his sleep. Tributes from fans and loved ones poured in in the wake of the news. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred in "Full House" with him, said in a statement obtained by Page Six. Other co-stars like John Stamos and Lori Loughlin also offered their condolences.

His wife, Kelly Rizzo, posted a sweet tribute on Instagram. "After much reflection this week, I'm trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time," she wrote. "But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years."

Saget was best known for his role in "Full House" where he played a single father struggling to raise three daughters. Following the success of "Full House," he hosted the family-friendly show "America's Funniest Home Videos." His true love, though, was stand-up comedy. Saget spoke of the joy he got from being on stage just before he died.