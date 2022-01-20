Here's How Much Mark Harmon Really Got Paid To Star In NCIS

It's no secret that Mark Harmon is one of the highest paid stars on TV. The hugely popular NCIS actor has made a serious amount of bank playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the NBC show as well as serving as an executive producer, and it's safe to say his salary reflected that.

Harmon began his long-running TV gig all the way back in 2003 until it was confirmed in 2021 that, after around 18 years, he would be saying bye bye to the crime show. "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show," "NCIS" executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder, said in an October 2021 statement of Harmon's departure (via Parade).

"Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go," he continued. "So, regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years... never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."

So, after 18 years in the same role, Harmon has to have made some serious bank, right?