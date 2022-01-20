Chloe Bailey Gets Real About Being Compared To Her Sister Halle
Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey have been making waves for over a decade as the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. They first started uploading music to YouTube in 2011, which is how they caught the eye — and ear — of the one and only Beyoncé. Soon after, the legendary singer signed them to Parkwood Entertainment in 2015, per Billboard, and their career took off. In 2018, Chloe x Halle were nominated for best new artist at the Grammys. They didn't win, but their star continued to rise; the pair's latest record, "Ungodly Hour," was nominated for best progressive R&B album at the 2020 Grammys.
Despite the success they've found together, Chloe and Halle are adamant that they're two unique individuals. Not only do Chloe and Halle have separate social media accounts, but they're also pursuing their own dreams. Halle, for example, has been trying her hand at acting. In 2021, Halle was cast as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid." Her sister, meanwhile, is all about the music. Chloe released a solo track called "Have Mercy" last September. Since then, she's been increasingly compared to her mentor, Beyoncé. Luckily, she's all for it. As she told "The Breakfast Club," she's "grateful" for the praise, saying, "That's the biggest compliment anyone could possibly give me." However, it seems that some comparisons sit better with her than others. In fact, being compared to her sister Halle elicits a very different reaction
How Chloe Bailey really feels about being compared to her sister
Chloe Bailey isn't mincing words when it comes her feelings about constantly being compared to sister Halle Bailey. Speaking with In The Know for the magazine's January digital cover, the 23-year-old was asked about "any downsides to having entered this industry with a sibling." Her answer was candid, to say the least. "There were no downsides on our side," Chloe said. However, she noted that the constant comparison to her sister "annoys [her] a lot," calling it "the most shallow, most disturbing thing." She elaborated, "It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they're different in some ways." She did say, though, that that was "the only downside" of working with her sister.
Indeed, the sisters have nothing but love and support for one another. When Halle landed her role in "The Little Mermaid," Chloe told People, "I was more than proud. I was screaming and crying." The respect is mutual. Halle told the magazine, "My sister is my inspiration, my role model and my everything in every part of life. I'm so happy to be on this journey with her and that we get to experience life together."