Chloe Bailey Gets Real About Being Compared To Her Sister Halle

Chloe Bailey isn't mincing words when it comes her feelings about constantly being compared to sister Halle Bailey. Speaking with In The Know for the magazine's January digital cover, the 23-year-old was asked about "any downsides to having entered this industry with a sibling." Her answer was candid, to say the least. "There were no downsides on our side," Chloe said. However, she noted that the constant comparison to her sister "annoys [her] a lot," calling it "the most shallow, most disturbing thing." She elaborated, "It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they're different in some ways." She did say, though, that that was "the only downside" of working with her sister.

Indeed, the sisters have nothing but love and support for one another. When Halle landed her role in "The Little Mermaid," Chloe told People, "I was more than proud. I was screaming and crying." The respect is mutual. Halle told the magazine, "My sister is my inspiration, my role model and my everything in every part of life. I'm so happy to be on this journey with her and that we get to experience life together."