Adele's Canceled Tour Drama Keeps Getting Messier

The drama plaguing Adele's postponed Las Vegas residency continues. On Thursday, January 20, the "Easy on Me" singer announced that she and her crew had no choice but to postpone the start of her Vegas residency due to a slew of issues, chief of which is the COVID-19 pandemic. She revealed that many of her staff had been hit by the virus, resulting in delivery issues that made it impossible for them to kickstart the series of shows they had been planning to have.

"I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," the singer admitted via a tearful apology on Instagram. "Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. They still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted."

Many fans expressed disappointment over the postponement, but Adele tried to appease them by issuing an apology directly to some of them via FaceTime. She also offered them free merchandise, free meet-and-greet passes, and even drink tickets that they can use once the show starts, per Variety. But, while fans have since calmed down, word on the street is that there's still drama going on backstage.