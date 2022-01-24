Adele's Canceled Tour Drama Keeps Getting Messier
The drama plaguing Adele's postponed Las Vegas residency continues. On Thursday, January 20, the "Easy on Me" singer announced that she and her crew had no choice but to postpone the start of her Vegas residency due to a slew of issues, chief of which is the COVID-19 pandemic. She revealed that many of her staff had been hit by the virus, resulting in delivery issues that made it impossible for them to kickstart the series of shows they had been planning to have.
"I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," the singer admitted via a tearful apology on Instagram. "Half my crew, half my team is down with COVID. They still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. And I can't give you what I have right now, and I'm gutted."
Many fans expressed disappointment over the postponement, but Adele tried to appease them by issuing an apology directly to some of them via FaceTime. She also offered them free merchandise, free meet-and-greet passes, and even drink tickets that they can use once the show starts, per Variety. But, while fans have since calmed down, word on the street is that there's still drama going on backstage.
Adele's residency was reportedly postponed due to issues with production
While it's true that Adele's Las Vegas residency was mainly postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, reports claim there were also clashes with production. Sources for the Daily Mail divulged that the singer was embroiled in "explosive arguments" with set designer Esmeralda Devlin.
"In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es," the insider explained. "She [Adele] was already nervous and the falling out sent her spiraling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect." Meanwhile, another source said that the two cannot arrive at a compromise, especially after Caesars Palace had apparently pressured the singer to perform with a 60-member choir, per Page Six. "It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza. So there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, and it did cause some quite explosive arguments."
Ultimately, the issues got too big that it resulted in the indefinite postponement. "Adele was so excited about these shows," the source added. "But when it came down to it, there was too much indecision and conflict for them to work."