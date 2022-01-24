Queen Latifah Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Allegations Against Chris Noth

Celebrities are continuing to share their takes on the Chris Noth allegations. An article from the The Hollywood Reporter dropped on December 16, 2021, that told the story of two women — referred to as Zoe and Lily — who claimed that Noth sexually assaulted them in the past. The alleged incidents with the actor took place more than a decade apart, and when the news broke, it only took one day for a third woman to come forward.

Noth has maintained his innocence, claiming the encounters were "consensual" at the time they occurred, according to People. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross ... but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

News of the allegations have led to the "Sex and the City" alum being dropped by his talent agency, the removal of his planned "And Just Like That ..." cameo for the season finale, a loss of brand deals, according to Deadline, and his departure from the series "The Equalizer." CBS and Universal Television released a statement, per People, shortly after the claims went public. "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately." Co-star Queen Latifah is finally opening up about the situation and how it affects the future of her series.