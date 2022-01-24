Queen Latifah Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Allegations Against Chris Noth
Celebrities are continuing to share their takes on the Chris Noth allegations. An article from the The Hollywood Reporter dropped on December 16, 2021, that told the story of two women — referred to as Zoe and Lily — who claimed that Noth sexually assaulted them in the past. The alleged incidents with the actor took place more than a decade apart, and when the news broke, it only took one day for a third woman to come forward.
Noth has maintained his innocence, claiming the encounters were "consensual" at the time they occurred, according to People. "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross ... but I do know this: I did not assault these women."
News of the allegations have led to the "Sex and the City" alum being dropped by his talent agency, the removal of his planned "And Just Like That ..." cameo for the season finale, a loss of brand deals, according to Deadline, and his departure from the series "The Equalizer." CBS and Universal Television released a statement, per People, shortly after the claims went public. "Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately." Co-star Queen Latifah is finally opening up about the situation and how it affects the future of her series.
Queen Latifah addresses coming changes for The Equalizer
A month after the statement from CBS, Queen Latifah is ready to address the allegations against her co-star. She spoke with Julie Moran, special contributor for "People (the TV Show!)" about Chris Noth's departure from "The Equalizer." "It's still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect," she began. "That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with."
Latifah's tone is effective in capturing the complexity and severity of the situation. She continued with insights into how "The Equalizer" is planning to address his absence. "We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character."
Noth's role as William Bishop was integral to the show's plot, functioning as a liaison between Latifah's character and the CIA, per CinemaBlend. It is certainly a change that will be noticed by fans. "Chris's character's obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry," Latifah shared. "And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?" Exceptionally well said. Latifah's brief, yet clear statement proves to be a responsible reaction at this time as we all await further information.