Jennie Nguyen Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her RHOSLC Firing

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" has only had two seasons, but the amount of drama that has gone down is astronomical. From the saga of Jen Shah's legal troubles to allegations that Mary Cosby's church is operating as a cult, there is no shortage of tea being spilled week after week. On top of that, new cast member Jennie Nguyen's troubling Facebook posts from 2020 were brought to light. Some of her posts include controversial memes about the Black Lives Matter protests and police brutality. One of the memes she shared said, "If you follow the officers [sic] orders, you won't get shot," per Page Six.

The reality star did issue an apology on her Instagram after backlash from viewers. In her post, she claimed she thought she was "speaking out against violence" at the time, but has "since learned how offensive and hurtful [her] words were." Despite her apology, Bravo cut ties with Jennie. They wrote on their Instagram page, "Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'" The network also apologized for their delay in taking this action and promised to do better.

So, how did Jennie react to the news of her firing?