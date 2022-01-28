How Parenthood Has Reportedly Changed John Mulaney And Olivia Munn's Relationship

Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, the new baby boy of comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn, was born back on November 24, 2021. Since then, the couple has been flooding both of their Instagrams with adorable photos of their Sagittarius son. In many of the photos, Munn and Mulaney are seen working together to raise little Malcolm and spending time together as a family.

John commemorated Malcolm reaching two months of life with a post that read, "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion."

Long before their relationship began, both Munn and Mulaney separately expressed their hesitation to have children, but it now seems that the two are thrilled to be raising their child. Although there were some Munn-Mulaney breakup rumors, they have both seemingly risen above it all in order to focus on their new bundle of joy. So how has Malcolm's birth affected Munn and Mulaney's relationship to each other?