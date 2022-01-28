How Parenthood Has Reportedly Changed John Mulaney And Olivia Munn's Relationship
Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, the new baby boy of comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn, was born back on November 24, 2021. Since then, the couple has been flooding both of their Instagrams with adorable photos of their Sagittarius son. In many of the photos, Munn and Mulaney are seen working together to raise little Malcolm and spending time together as a family.
John commemorated Malcolm reaching two months of life with a post that read, "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months. Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion."
Long before their relationship began, both Munn and Mulaney separately expressed their hesitation to have children, but it now seems that the two are thrilled to be raising their child. Although there were some Munn-Mulaney breakup rumors, they have both seemingly risen above it all in order to focus on their new bundle of joy. So how has Malcolm's birth affected Munn and Mulaney's relationship to each other?
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are more in love now than ever
Sometimes the stresses of parenthood can put a strain on a relationship, but this does not seem to be the case with John Mulaney and Olivia Munn. Actually, it turns out that the birth of their son has brought the couple even closer together than ever before. "They are very committed to each other and raising their son together," a source close to Munn told E! News. "Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad."
The source also revealed that Munn and Mulaney have been living in the same house while they enjoy the experience of taking care of their newborn. Mulaney's Instagram has chronicled the little family taking walks and going to museums together. "Olivia is in it for the long haul," the source continued. "She really loves John and is excited about their future."
Now that Mulaney and his ex-wife, artist Anna Marie Tendler, are officially divorced, the question remains: Will he pop the question to Munn anytime soon?