Kelly Dodd Weighs In On Jennie Nguyen's RHOSLC Firing

Jennie Nguyen's firing from the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" upset fans, cast members, and the Bravo network. Another upset party? Kelly Dodd, a cast member on the "Real Housewives of Orange County" from Seasons 11-15. Kelly was not invited back to Season 16 of the show. She appeared on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" show and said she was "blindsided" by her firing. She admitted she had no one else to blame. "I'm the one who got myself fired. I was causing them a lot of grief." (Dodd had previously come under fire multiple irresponsible comments about coronavirus, per Us Weekly, as well as making controversial comments about Black men.)

She weighed in on Bravo's decision during an episode of "Rick and Kelly Unmasked" on YouTube. "This is about Bravo and Andy Cohen, not me. This is their brand and their business," Kelly explained. "If they feel they need to fire her, that's their decision. I don't work for them anymore. I did, and they fired me, and a lot of people think they fired me for the wrong reasons but that was Bravo's choice."

Kelly also told viewers that she is not a racist. "Don't lump me in with this chick [Jennie Nguyen]," she continued. "I don't know her and I'm not getting involved in what she did or didn't say. I don't know if she's racist but I do know I am not!" Kelly also noted that she thought the network could have prevented the situation. "Should they have better vetted Jennie? Probably. But that's on them."