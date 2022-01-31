Lily James Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Playing Pamela Anderson

Hulu's limited series "Pam & Tommy" offers everyone an inside look at how the most popular celebrity sex tape in history was ripped from the hands of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and sold on the internet for everyone to watch. Posted online during the early days of the internet, the tape went down in history as the first-ever viral video. When the trailer was released, many questioned why it was even necessary to rehash the story, considering the sensitive subject and how Anderson never signed up for it in the first place.

"She had no involvement whatsoever" in the show, a source told Us Weekly. The "Baywatch" star also "won't be watching" despite the limited series being largely about her marriage to Lee. Lily James, the actor who portrays her in the show, revealed that she reached out to Anderson — just like Sebastian Stan met with Lee — to discuss the role, but to no avail. "I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different," James told Porter. "I was very hopeful that we would be in touch right up until we started filming ... My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically."

To play Anderson "authentically" apparently also involved remaking the content of the controversial sex tape, which James felt was necessary for effective storytelling.