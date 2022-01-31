Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship With Her Ex-Husband's Girlfriend, Dakota Johnson
Gwyneth Paltrow continues to prove that her relationship with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, is anything but conventional. The two former lovebirds wed in 2003 and divorced in 2016, and, upon parting ways, they birthed the term "conscious uncoupling" into the world to explain what had happened to their marriage. Paltrow explained that there's so much negativity surrounding "divorce," and what she and Martin were doing was simply taking the romance out of their relationship and continuing to be partners for their children. In a lengthy essay for Vogue UK, she said that while they were no longer a couple, they still treated each other as family.
Years after they split, Paltrow revealed that she has remained close with Martin to the point where he "is like my brother. You know, he's my family. I love him." The Goop founder also expressed how grateful she is for the two children they share. "It worked out well," Paltrow told TODAY. "You know, it really did, I have to say."
Paltrow and Martin aren't like most Hollywood couples that only have bitter words to say about each other, which is refreshing to hear. In fact, they even go on double dates with their current partners, Brad Falchuk and Dakota Johnson. According to Paltrow, she has grown rather fond of her ex's longtime girlfriend.
Gwyneth Paltrow 'loves' Dakota Johnson
Gwyneth Paltrow wants everyone to know that there's no animosity between her and Dakota Johnson. In an Instagram Story, she made it clear that Johnson, who has been dating her ex-husband Chris Martin for almost half a decade now, is someone she holds dear.
"Do you love Dakota Johnson?" a fan asked, according to Us Weekly, to which Paltrow replied, "very much." And this isn't the first time that Paltrow expressed her adoration for the "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in January 2020, she said that she recognizes how their relationship might seem absurd to other people, but she has learned to block it all out and embrace it. "I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional," she said. "I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by?" Paltrow added.
Paltrow also said that her relationship with Martin today is anything but tough, as opposed to how it was at the start of their separation. "It's a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex," she told Harper's. "I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We've learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It's really nice."