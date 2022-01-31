Inside Gwyneth Paltrow's Relationship With Her Ex-Husband's Girlfriend, Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow continues to prove that her relationship with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, is anything but conventional. The two former lovebirds wed in 2003 and divorced in 2016, and, upon parting ways, they birthed the term "conscious uncoupling" into the world to explain what had happened to their marriage. Paltrow explained that there's so much negativity surrounding "divorce," and what she and Martin were doing was simply taking the romance out of their relationship and continuing to be partners for their children. In a lengthy essay for Vogue UK, she said that while they were no longer a couple, they still treated each other as family.

Years after they split, Paltrow revealed that she has remained close with Martin to the point where he "is like my brother. You know, he's my family. I love him." The Goop founder also expressed how grateful she is for the two children they share. "It worked out well," Paltrow told TODAY. "You know, it really did, I have to say."

Paltrow and Martin aren't like most Hollywood couples that only have bitter words to say about each other, which is refreshing to hear. In fact, they even go on double dates with their current partners, Brad Falchuk and Dakota Johnson. According to Paltrow, she has grown rather fond of her ex's longtime girlfriend.