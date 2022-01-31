Kathy Hilton Opens Up About Paris And Drew Barrymore's Childhood Friendship

Beyond their celebrity upbringings, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton shared more than being in the spotlight. The two were also childhood friends. On a recent episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Paris and her mother Kathy Hilton guest starred and Kathy dished on the two stars' playdates. Kathy said the two were "tomboys" and loved spending time together. Barrymore reminisced that she would get dropped off at the Hilton house on a Friday and go home on a Monday, so sleepover dates were aplenty for Barrymore and Paris.

"You would get on the bikes, we had the big driveway. It was so cute," Kathy Hilton recalled. "After we moved from Los Angeles here, the only non-tomboy thing was when Ariel came out [from] the Disney movie [The Little Mermaid, Paris] got the red wig and costume. She wanted to put it on every day after school. I'd go to the market, she'd have this ratty wig. I mean we couldn't even get a brush through it! She loved it and would wear it every day."

Kathy also mentioned that Barrymore would ask for chocolate chip cookies. Can you imagine the little sister from "E.T." asking you for cookies? Yes! Take them all! We hope Barrymore and Paris got to toast with milk and cookies after this episode taping — a toast to old friends.

