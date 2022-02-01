The Legal Problem Alec Baldwin No Longer Has To Worry About

Alec Baldwin has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong, and very litigious, reasons. Of course, the biggest and most heartbreaking story involving the former "30 Rock" actor came in October 2021 when it was reported that a gun in Baldwin's possession had been discharged on the set of his Western movie, "Rust." One person, the movies' director Joel Souza, was injured, and another, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was killed.

Lawsuits followed the horrific incident, including one that named Baldwin and some of the crew, which was filed by the movie's chief electrician, Serge Svetnoy, in November 2021. He claimed in the legal documents he had experienced "severe emotional distress" as a result of the incident, according to Sky News.

There was also a lawsuit naming Baldwin that was filed by "Rust"'s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell in relation to the fatal shooting, which Sky News reported Baldwin's lawyers appealed to have thrown out in papers filed on January 24.

But those are far from the only lawsuits Baldwin — who has been very vocal about the shooting — is facing. Also in January, it was revealed that Baldwin was being sued by the family of a late Marine — who was killed in a suicide bomb incident in Afghanistan in August 2021 — for defamation and negligence.

But it's not actually any of those cases that the star can now breathe a sigh of relief on.