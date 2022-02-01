The Legal Problem Alec Baldwin No Longer Has To Worry About
Alec Baldwin has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong, and very litigious, reasons. Of course, the biggest and most heartbreaking story involving the former "30 Rock" actor came in October 2021 when it was reported that a gun in Baldwin's possession had been discharged on the set of his Western movie, "Rust." One person, the movies' director Joel Souza, was injured, and another, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was killed.
Lawsuits followed the horrific incident, including one that named Baldwin and some of the crew, which was filed by the movie's chief electrician, Serge Svetnoy, in November 2021. He claimed in the legal documents he had experienced "severe emotional distress" as a result of the incident, according to Sky News.
There was also a lawsuit naming Baldwin that was filed by "Rust"'s script supervisor Mamie Mitchell in relation to the fatal shooting, which Sky News reported Baldwin's lawyers appealed to have thrown out in papers filed on January 24.
But those are far from the only lawsuits Baldwin — who has been very vocal about the shooting — is facing. Also in January, it was revealed that Baldwin was being sued by the family of a late Marine — who was killed in a suicide bomb incident in Afghanistan in August 2021 — for defamation and negligence.
But it's not actually any of those cases that the star can now breathe a sigh of relief on.
Alec Baldwin's settlement
It turns out Alec Baldwin actually had yet another lawsuit against him that has now been settled. This one was linked to an alleged incident that took place back in 2018, as the plaintiff, Wojciech Cieszkowski, claimed he got into a physical altercation with Baldwin after things got seriously heated over a New York City parking spot. Ciezkowski sued the star for assault and slander, according to Daily Mail, and alleged that the actor even punched him in the face during the incident.
Baldwin later countersued the man on the grounds of defamation and denied the punch claims. But January brought the news that this is one less lawsuit for "The Hunt for Red October" star to be worried about, as the two settled the case out of court with the terms not made public.
Their lawyers issued a joint statement regarding the settlement, which read, "Alec Baldwin and Wojciech Cieszkowski have agreed to resolve all litigation concerning the incident that occurred between them on November 2, 2018. The terms of the resolution are private and confidential. Neither party will have any further comment."
Baldwin denied punching the man back in 2018, but agreed to complete an anger management session (which was a one-day class) while in court over the incident in 2019.
As for all the other legal dramas still swirling around Baldwin? We'll have to wait and see on those.