The Kristin Cavallari And Craig Conover Drama Fully Explained
"Summer House" star Craig Conover has made some bold claims about Kristin Cavallari. On the January 31 episode of the Bravo series, Craig claimed he had a fling with the "Laguna Beach" star. "No, I'll tell you, it was, like, I've hooked up with her before," Craig told his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo about his alleged dalliance with Kristin. Though Paige and Craig weren't exclusive in their relationship, Paige was shocked to learn from cast member Lindsay Hubbard that Kristin had seemingly been intimate with her man — and not housemate Austen Kroll, who she was rumored to have been hooking up with.
Rumors that Kristin was involved with Austen and Craig swirled after the three spent time together in December 2020. The "Southern Charm" stars partied in Nashville with the reality TV queen following the news of her divorce from husband Jay Cutler, per People. Social media posts from the trip raised some eyebrows over Kristin cozying up to the men, according to People, including the star dancing with Craig and Austen in an Instagram livestream.
Once Paige confronted Craig about the hookup rumor, major onscreen drama between Craig and Lindsay ensued, since Lindsay was the one who broke the news to Paige, per E! News. Since Craig's confession caused a huge scandal on "Summer House," fans couldn't stop talking about his infidelity — and needed to know Kristin's side of the story.
A Kristin Cavallari source says Craig Conover 'made up' hookup rumors
After Craig Conover dropped a bombshell claim about her on "Summer House," an insider is setting the record straight about Kristin Cavallari's relationship with Craig. "He's making it up — it's not true," a source told Us Weekly about Conover alleging they had a physical relationship. "They never hooked up." The source continued, sharing that Cavallari isn't watching the petty drama on the series "or giving any attention to it," adding, "She doesn't care."
Kristin attempted to put the rumors about her alleged love triangle with Conover and "Summer House" star Austen Kroll to bed in July 2021 months after their party weekend together in Tennessee. "I haven't been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school," Kristin announced on her Instagram Story (via Access Hollywood), hinting at the "Laguna Beach" drama between her, Lauren Conrad, and Stephen Colletti. "I'm not dating anybody. I haven't dated anybody in a few months and these two guys that I've been linked to in the past year are my friends. That's it." She clarified further, "I've never dated either one of them. I can guarantee I'm not going to date either one of them and it's possible for a grown woman to be friends with a grown man."
After rumors emerged in September 2021 that she was dating country singer Chase Rice, Kristin clarified a month later she that she's "just been having fun." She added (via People), I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone."