The Kristin Cavallari And Craig Conover Drama Fully Explained

"Summer House" star Craig Conover has made some bold claims about Kristin Cavallari. On the January 31 episode of the Bravo series, Craig claimed he had a fling with the "Laguna Beach" star. "No, I'll tell you, it was, like, I've hooked up with her before," Craig told his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo about his alleged dalliance with Kristin. Though Paige and Craig weren't exclusive in their relationship, Paige was shocked to learn from cast member Lindsay Hubbard that Kristin had seemingly been intimate with her man — and not housemate Austen Kroll, who she was rumored to have been hooking up with.

Rumors that Kristin was involved with Austen and Craig swirled after the three spent time together in December 2020. The "Southern Charm" stars partied in Nashville with the reality TV queen following the news of her divorce from husband Jay Cutler, per People. Social media posts from the trip raised some eyebrows over Kristin cozying up to the men, according to People, including the star dancing with Craig and Austen in an Instagram livestream.

Once Paige confronted Craig about the hookup rumor, major onscreen drama between Craig and Lindsay ensued, since Lindsay was the one who broke the news to Paige, per E! News. Since Craig's confession caused a huge scandal on "Summer House," fans couldn't stop talking about his infidelity — and needed to know Kristin's side of the story.