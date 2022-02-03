Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Heartwarming Detail That Made Bob Saget Special

Bob Saget made a career out of making others laugh, but his own life was a tragic one, marred by loss and sadness, including the tragic death of his sister, from which he seemingly never recovered. Then, on January 9, just as he was rediscovering his first love — standup comedy — Saget died unexpectedly in his Florida hotel room. The news rocked Hollywood, and soon, tributes were pouring in from the comedic community, his fellow actors, and his fans. Kathy Griffin tweeted that "[y]ou couldn't find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget," while Josh Gad shared that "[t]here wasn't a kinder person in Hollywood." Nikki Glaser conceded, adding, "He was as kind as he was funny."

One day later, his family broke their silence. Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, shared a statement with Page Six on behalf of herself and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shared with first wife Sherri Kramer. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," they said. As for the comedian's TV family, they also penned a touching tribute. In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the "Full House" cast wrote that the series made them "a real family. And now we grieve as a family." They added, "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us" — something Candace Cameron Bure has since elaborated on.