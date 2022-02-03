Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Heartwarming Detail That Made Bob Saget Special
Bob Saget made a career out of making others laugh, but his own life was a tragic one, marred by loss and sadness, including the tragic death of his sister, from which he seemingly never recovered. Then, on January 9, just as he was rediscovering his first love — standup comedy — Saget died unexpectedly in his Florida hotel room. The news rocked Hollywood, and soon, tributes were pouring in from the comedic community, his fellow actors, and his fans. Kathy Griffin tweeted that "[y]ou couldn't find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget," while Josh Gad shared that "[t]here wasn't a kinder person in Hollywood." Nikki Glaser conceded, adding, "He was as kind as he was funny."
One day later, his family broke their silence. Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, shared a statement with Page Six on behalf of herself and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shared with first wife Sherri Kramer. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," they said. As for the comedian's TV family, they also penned a touching tribute. In a joint statement posted to Instagram, the "Full House" cast wrote that the series made them "a real family. And now we grieve as a family." They added, "He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us" — something Candace Cameron Bure has since elaborated on.
How Bob Saget impacted Candace Cameron Bure's life
As tributes to Bob Saget began to pour in, Candace Cameron Bure penned one of the longest, most emotional notes, which she shared on Instagram two days after the comedian's death. "My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood," she wrote. Calling Saget "one of my closest friends in life," she highlighted how he "taught me to feel deeply at such a young age." In fact, it was this aspect of their relationship that she elaborated on while appearing on "TODAY" on February 2.
Reminiscing about their time shooting "Full House," the actor — who was cast on the show when she was only 10 years old — shared how her TV dad was always there for her. Recalling filming the pilot episode, she said, "He kneeled down to me and got eye to eye with me and he said, 'Hi. I'm Bob. And I'm gonna be your dad ... I want you to feel comfortable. And we're gonna be friends.'" Saget was "warm and inviting" and a "remarkable person" and did indeed make her feel "instantly comfortable." As time passed, that special bond never wavered. Saget was "emotionally available all the time" and someone Bure knew she could turn to. When "you were hurting, he would hurt with you," Bure said, noting he was the first man she ever saw cry. Adding that she always "felt so safe with him," Bure concluded, "I've never had a friendship like the one I've had with him."