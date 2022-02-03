The Real Reason Gigi Hadid Is Turning Down Magazine Covers

In her interview with InStyle, published February 2, Gigi Hadid discussed her career and her creative background. Hadid also enjoys painting, drawing, and sculpting, and those skills have made her start to consider the larger world of fashion beyond the model and the photographer. "It's getting to this point in my career where I don't only have to take the jobs where I'm just selling clothes. Now I get to be like, 'What have I not done?'" Hadid reflected. "There are magazines I say no to because I'd rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover. I don't need to do the same cover again if someone else's career could skyrocket because of it."

What is Hadid doing with her time, then? If one thing is for sure, it's that she is still extremely busy. Next, Hadid will co-host the Netflix show, "Next in Fashion," with Tan France. France announced the news on Instagram, writing, "Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago ... that we'd be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER!"

Of course, motherhood keeps Hadid very busy, too. Might Khai step into her mother's shoes and pose for Baby Guess, as Hadid did as a little girl? "You know, she's going to do what she wants to do," Hadid said. "She could be an astronaut. I don't know."