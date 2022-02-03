The Real Reason Gigi Hadid Is Turning Down Magazine Covers
Gigi Hadid is one of the world's most well-known supermodels. The 26-year-old is also one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world, per Forbes, has strutted the Victoria's Secret runway with the likes of Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, and Adriana Lima, and has worked with designers like Donatella Versace. Along with her many accolades, Hadid is mother to 16-month-old Khai Hadid Malik. In early 2022, Hadid recently told InStyle that her daughter is "awesome," gushing, "She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking."
However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. In October 2021, Gigi was caught in the middle of a dispute between Khai's father, former One Direction star Zayn Malik, and her mother, former Real Housewife of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid. Devoted fans may have noticed that, over the past few months, Hadid has largely stepped away from her life in the spotlight. In fact, she's been turning away a number of modeling opportunities. Now, Gigi is opening up about her decision to step back, and it doesn't seem to have to do with the public drama.
Gigi Hadid is looking at the bigger picture
In her interview with InStyle, published February 2, Gigi Hadid discussed her career and her creative background. Hadid also enjoys painting, drawing, and sculpting, and those skills have made her start to consider the larger world of fashion beyond the model and the photographer. "It's getting to this point in my career where I don't only have to take the jobs where I'm just selling clothes. Now I get to be like, 'What have I not done?'" Hadid reflected. "There are magazines I say no to because I'd rather another girl have an opportunity to get that cover. I don't need to do the same cover again if someone else's career could skyrocket because of it."
What is Hadid doing with her time, then? If one thing is for sure, it's that she is still extremely busy. Next, Hadid will co-host the Netflix show, "Next in Fashion," with Tan France. France announced the news on Instagram, writing, "Who would have thought when we met over Facetime 4 years ago ... that we'd be hosting NEXT IN FASHION TOGETHER!"
Of course, motherhood keeps Hadid very busy, too. Might Khai step into her mother's shoes and pose for Baby Guess, as Hadid did as a little girl? "You know, she's going to do what she wants to do," Hadid said. "She could be an astronaut. I don't know."