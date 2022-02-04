Prince Harry Opens Up About His Self Care Routine

Prince Harry has a thing or two to share about self-care. The Duke of Sussex has been increasingly open about what he does to maintain his well-being in an attempt to help others take care of themselves as well. For starters, he's into yoga, and it's all thanks to Prince Charles' and Meghan Markle's influence (per Vanity Fair).

According to the publication, the royal kick starts his day with meditation and some green juice. He reportedly gave up caffeine, along with some of his unhealthy habits like smoking and leisurely drinking. As a result? He became the dashing prince everyone imagines him to be. "We never thought Harry would be raving about yoga, but he loves it," one of his friends dished. "He looks great, he's lost weight, he's super healthy, and I think he's really happy although I'm sure he does miss going out with some of his old mates for the occasional pint."

Harry also apparently makes more of an effort to work out and gets up extra early to train. "Harry used to love lying in, but he's up super early with Meghan and the first thing he says he does is a work out, then he has a green juice," the friend added.

While looking after one's body is an integral part of self-care, Prince Harry recognizes that mental health is just as important. With his latest project involving Serena Williams, he shared how crucial it is to keep your mental well-being in check.