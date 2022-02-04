The Real Reason Jennifer Aydin's Plastic Surgeon Husband Refuses To Operate On Her
Jennifer Aydin is the center of attention on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12. Fans are divided over the appearance of Jennifer's new nose job, which she debuted on "RHONJ." Viewers called out the housewife for getting a botched surgery on the show, but Jennifer owned up to looking not so picture perfect to Page Six. "I know it looks wackadoo in the first episode and I was expecting as much," she explained, adding that her filming schedule coincided with her planned surgery in Turkey.
Aside from her hotly debated recovery look, fans also wondered why Jennifer got her surgery abroad when she's married to a plastic surgeon, Dr. Bill Aydin. Not only are they married, but Jennifer used Bill's services in 2019 when she got a tummy tuck. The "RHONJ" star explained on Instagram that while she is blessed to go to any doctor she wants, Bill assured her that no doctor would look after her like he would. "He is the only one I want to do this for me," she wrote ahead of her previous procedure.
After praising her husband's skills for her tummy tuck, Jennifer's followers wondered why she opted to work with a seemingly unknown doctor in Turkey over Bill. Now, Jennifer has clapped back at those who questioned her choice and shed light on why she won't be going under Bill's knife again.
Bill Aydin won't perform any more of Jennifer Aydin's surgeries
"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Jennifer Aydin defended her decision to choose another plastic surgeon over her husband Bill Aydin because, apparently, it was the Aydins' mutual decision. "Bill vowed never to do surgery on me after my tummy tuck," Jennifer wrote back to a skeptic on Instagram, per Page Six. In her comment, Jennifer explained her rhinoplasty surgeon in Turkey was picked after careful consideration despite her announcement that she found him on social media. She further defended choosing him over her husband, writing, "Bill's specialty is the body."
So, why did Bill change his mind about being Jennifer's plastic surgeon? The star explained on the "RHONJ" Season 12 premiere her recovery process pushed him to make a decision. "After having my tummy tuck last year with Bill, he told me that I was the worst patient in the world and he's never doing surgery on me ever again," she said in her confessional.
Sure enough, a video Jennifer posted to her Instagram during her tummy tuck recovery showed Bill waiting on her hand and foot as she struggled to get around their house. In a chat with Page Six, Jennifer revealed Bill even helped her go to the bathroom during recovery. "My husband wipes me, cleans me, does my hair, and makes sure that I get all the s**t out of my body," she said. "If that's not true love, I don't know what is."