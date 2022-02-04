The Real Reason Jennifer Aydin's Plastic Surgeon Husband Refuses To Operate On Her

Jennifer Aydin is the center of attention on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Season 12. Fans are divided over the appearance of Jennifer's new nose job, which she debuted on "RHONJ." Viewers called out the housewife for getting a botched surgery on the show, but Jennifer owned up to looking not so picture perfect to Page Six. "I know it looks wackadoo in the first episode and I was expecting as much," she explained, adding that her filming schedule coincided with her planned surgery in Turkey.

Aside from her hotly debated recovery look, fans also wondered why Jennifer got her surgery abroad when she's married to a plastic surgeon, Dr. Bill Aydin. Not only are they married, but Jennifer used Bill's services in 2019 when she got a tummy tuck. The "RHONJ" star explained on Instagram that while she is blessed to go to any doctor she wants, Bill assured her that no doctor would look after her like he would. "He is the only one I want to do this for me," she wrote ahead of her previous procedure.

After praising her husband's skills for her tummy tuck, Jennifer's followers wondered why she opted to work with a seemingly unknown doctor in Turkey over Bill. Now, Jennifer has clapped back at those who questioned her choice and shed light on why she won't be going under Bill's knife again.