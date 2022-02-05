David Beckham Reveals The One Meal Victoria Has Eaten Nearly Every Day For 25 Years

When it comes to leading couples in Hollywood, Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham, are one of the cutest and most popular. David has more than 70 million Instagram followers and Victoria boasts nearly 30 million. As most know, Victoria got her start with the Spice Girls, and although she decided not to team up with the group for the reunion, we will always think of her as Posh Spice. David made a name for himself as one of the top soccer players in the world, and together, they are a powerhouse. The pair is one of those couples that defied the odds, and they have enjoyed 22 years of marriage, which is a true testament when you're in the spotlight. They also have four beautiful children — Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper.

The two never shy away from singing one another's praises in the press and social media, and perhaps that's one of the reasons why they have such a big fanbase. "22 years later, still matching outfits," the soccer star wrote on Instagram in July 2021. "Happy anniversary, love u so much, and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same." In January, Victoria shared a sweet photo of herself and David on the back of a boat. "​​I love you," she captioned the shot.

But the couple that stays together doesn't necessarily eat together. It turns out Victoria has consumed the same meal almost every day of her life.