David Beckham Reveals The One Meal Victoria Has Eaten Nearly Every Day For 25 Years
When it comes to leading couples in Hollywood, Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham, are one of the cutest and most popular. David has more than 70 million Instagram followers and Victoria boasts nearly 30 million. As most know, Victoria got her start with the Spice Girls, and although she decided not to team up with the group for the reunion, we will always think of her as Posh Spice. David made a name for himself as one of the top soccer players in the world, and together, they are a powerhouse. The pair is one of those couples that defied the odds, and they have enjoyed 22 years of marriage, which is a true testament when you're in the spotlight. They also have four beautiful children — Brooklyn, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper.
The two never shy away from singing one another's praises in the press and social media, and perhaps that's one of the reasons why they have such a big fanbase. "22 years later, still matching outfits," the soccer star wrote on Instagram in July 2021. "Happy anniversary, love u so much, and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same." In January, Victoria shared a sweet photo of herself and David on the back of a boat. "I love you," she captioned the shot.
But the couple that stays together doesn't necessarily eat together. It turns out Victoria has consumed the same meal almost every day of her life.
Victoria Beckham sticks to a strict diet
Victoria Beckham may be one of the most interesting figures in Hollywood, but her diet isn't what you'd expect. According to her husband David Beckham Victoria eats the same meal every day. Yes, you read that right. The soccer star opened up about cooking and his love for food on the "River Cafe Podcast," where he revealed that, sadly, his wife doesn't share the same passion for food as he does.
"Unfortunately, I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables," he said, adding that she rarely "deviates" away from the combo. The one exception? A pregnancy craving. "The only time she's probably ever shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with [our daughter] Harper," the soccer star recalled, according to People, adding that he didn't remember what exactly it was, but said that it was "amazing."
Once the internet caught wind of Victoria's special diet, they had a lot of thoughts. "I'm trying to get on that Victoria Beckham diet but KFC," one person joked. The Irish Daily Mail also shared a snippet. "An Irish dietitian has said that Victoria Beckham's diet of grilled fish and steamed vegetables may not be the best choice for every day as it would not provide enough nutrients on its own."
Is it just us, or has this whole thing made you hungry?