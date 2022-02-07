Kris Jenner Is Stepping Into The Mess That Is Kim And Kanye's Divorce

Kris Jenner is done staying out of the drama between Kanye "Ye" West and her daughter Kim Kardashian. As Ye and Kim proceed with their divorce, the two have escalated their fight and brought it to social media for everyone to witness.

Their fight stems from Ye's insistence on airing their dirty laundry in public interviews and his social media accounts, saying that his relationship with his ex-wife and kids remains strained and that he's no longer allowed to see the kids as often as he wants. Ye's also taking issue with the fact that his daughter North West is active on TikTok and accusing Kim of being an irresponsible parent for letting it happen. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the rapper wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Not one to back down, Kim broke her silence and posted a lengthy rebuttal to negate Ye's claims. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness." But now that Ye and Kim's feud has become increasingly public, sources shared that the Kardashian matriarch has decided to intervene to end it once and for all.