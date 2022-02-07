Kris Jenner Is Stepping Into The Mess That Is Kim And Kanye's Divorce
Kris Jenner is done staying out of the drama between Kanye "Ye" West and her daughter Kim Kardashian. As Ye and Kim proceed with their divorce, the two have escalated their fight and brought it to social media for everyone to witness.
Their fight stems from Ye's insistence on airing their dirty laundry in public interviews and his social media accounts, saying that his relationship with his ex-wife and kids remains strained and that he's no longer allowed to see the kids as often as he wants. Ye's also taking issue with the fact that his daughter North West is active on TikTok and accusing Kim of being an irresponsible parent for letting it happen. "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" the rapper wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Not one to back down, Kim broke her silence and posted a lengthy rebuttal to negate Ye's claims. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness." But now that Ye and Kim's feud has become increasingly public, sources shared that the Kardashian matriarch has decided to intervene to end it once and for all.
Kris Jenner is reportedly playing 'peacemaker' between Kim and Kanye
All Kris Jenner wants is for the drama in her family to end, so she made the decision to interfere and function as some sort of "peacemaker" for her daughter Kim Kardashian and soon-to-be former son-in-law Kanye "Ye" West. A source told Us Weekly that the famous momager is in contact with the rapper and is trying to smooth things out between the two.
"The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] — they're all there for each other," the source said, adding that Kris has always maintained a cordial relationship with the Yeezy creator. "Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye. She always has and she's the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him."
Kris is also 100 percent Team Kim, offering her daughter support when she needs it. "Everybody knows what a strong and independent woman Kim is. But that doesn't mean she couldn't use some support every now and then," another source told Hollywood Life. "She's going through a lot with this Kanye drama, and she couldn't be more grateful for her mom during this time. Kris really is the glue that keeps the family together and Kim doesn't know what she'd do without her."