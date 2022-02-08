The Sad Reason Cardi B Had To Make Her Daughter's Instagram Private
Cardi B is no stranger to online trolls. The no-holds-barred rapper often hits back with her over-the-top personality when haters hurl insults her way online. For example, when one Twitter user said Cardi was going to prison in October 2021, the "Up" performer fired back in a tweet, "Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms." It's safe to say Cardi isn't afraid to speak up for herself, like when she threatened political commentator Tomi Lahren for insulting her intelligence, writing, "Leave me alone I will dog walk you."
The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker also isn't afraid to stick up for other victims of online hate. Cardi came to the defense of rap legend Lil' Kim in December 2021 on Twitter. Cardi expressed that, "Before [I'm an] artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on." Unfortunately, Cardi bashers have taken the hate to the next level and gone after the rapper's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi's 3 year old, whom she shares with husband, rapper Offset, has made many adorable appearances on her mother's Instagram over the years. However, online trolls have now ruined Kulture's online experience and Cardi is speaking out about it.
Cardi B put her daughter's page on lock
Cardi B announced that she made her daughter Kulture's Instagram page private after online haters overwhelmed the account. "Haven't been checking my daughter account but now I'm going to lock her page," Cardi wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to the Daily Mail. Furious over the abusive comments on her daughter's page, Cardi continued, "I don't know wtf is going on but I hope y'all moms die for giving birth to you hoe a** weirdos."
Some of the shocking comments from trolls included a hater calling Kulture "a mistake child," Page Six reports. "Big head squid" and "obese" were among the other hateful words that cyberbullies hurled Kulture's way. Cardi's daughter's account, which has now amassed more than 2.3 million followers, is no longer public in the wake of the disturbing comments.
Fans hope Cardi's efforts to protect her little one won't rule out more sweet appearances by Kulture on the rapper's personal page. The fashionista toddler frequently debuted bold style looks on Cardi's Instagram feed, obviously taking a page from her mother's book. Cardi recently gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her more low-key every day routine with Kulture and her newborn son, whose name remains private. According to People, the new mom of two showed off Kulture playing on her iPad and brushing her teeth getting their day started while Cardi documented taking care of her baby boy.