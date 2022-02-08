The Sad Reason Cardi B Had To Make Her Daughter's Instagram Private

Cardi B is no stranger to online trolls. The no-holds-barred rapper often hits back with her over-the-top personality when haters hurl insults her way online. For example, when one Twitter user said Cardi was going to prison in October 2021, the "Up" performer fired back in a tweet, "Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms." It's safe to say Cardi isn't afraid to speak up for herself, like when she threatened political commentator Tomi Lahren for insulting her intelligence, writing, "Leave me alone I will dog walk you."

The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker also isn't afraid to stick up for other victims of online hate. Cardi came to the defense of rap legend Lil' Kim in December 2021 on Twitter. Cardi expressed that, "​​Before [I'm an] artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on." Unfortunately, Cardi bashers have taken the hate to the next level and gone after the rapper's daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Cardi's 3 year old, whom she shares with husband, rapper Offset, has made many adorable appearances on her mother's Instagram over the years. However, online trolls have now ruined Kulture's online experience and Cardi is speaking out about it.