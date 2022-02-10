Alyssa Scott Opens Up About Her Debilitating Grief After Son's Tragic Death

Alyssa Scott continues to mourn the death of Zen, her son with Nick Cannon, who died of brain cancer in December 2021. He was only five months old. At the time, Cannon shared how he thought that the baby was experiencing sinus-related issues, but they eventually found out that it was something more serious. "He always had this real interesting breathing. And by the time he was two months ... I also noticed he's got like a nice-sized head — I call it a Cannon head. ... We didn't think anything about it," he said, per CBS News. "And we found out it was ... a malignant tumor in his head... And so immediately we had to have surgery. It was brain surgery and we put a shunt in his head and we were hoping for the best."

But things took a turn for the worse, and Zen didn't make it. Despite his short life, the comedian felt lucky to have cared for him. "He was the most loving baby," he told People. "I look at being his father as a great privilege." He also commended Scott for being a wonderful mother. "I really have to say, Zen's mom Alyssa [Scott], Alyssa was the strongest woman I've ever seen," he said on The Nick Cannon Show, per Rolling Stone. "She was emotional when she needed to be, but she was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible." Scott released her own statement at the time, but it's only now that she's detailing how heartbreaking that period was.