The Heartfelt Way John Mayer Plans To Memorialize Bob Saget
Bob Saget and John Mayer may not be the most likely of BFFs, but it turns out the two were pretty firm friends prior to Saget's sad and sudden death in January. Mayer and Saget were so close in fact that the iconic musician and comedian Jeff Ross were asked by the star's family to head to the airport to collect his car. As fans will already know, Saget died on January 9 while touring in Florida.
Mayer and Ross shared their touching experience with fans via Instagram Live on January 12, with the more than 25-minute-long clip — which was posted to the "Slow Dancing In A Burning Room" hitmaker's page — showed the two reminiscing about the times they shared with Saget, with Mayer in particular becoming visibly emotional.
"I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," Mayer explained as he drove. "Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was. The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy.'"
Now, Mayer is sharing the new way he plans to show his love for the beloved late comedian — by doing what he does best — shortly after more details about Saget's sudden death were confirmed.
John Mayer's song for Bob Saget
John Mayer is putting his grief into song for the late Bob Saget. The musician opened up about the way he plans to immortalize Saget and their friendship while speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM on February 10, as he described his tribute song as being his "friend" and a "little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob."
"I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes," he continued, explaining that he adds to it daily, and noting, "This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him." Mayer also opened up about how honest the two were about their love for one another, telling Cohen, "I loved that guy so much. That one was just no question. That was someone that everyone knew, that in real time was like, this is one of my favorite people in the galaxy, and I'm proud of this relationship."
Mayer has been open about his grief since Saget's passing, first sharing a tribute on Instagram on January 10. He posted a white square alongside the caption, "I will never forget you. I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I'm taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob." Mayer then followed that with a series of photos, calling Saget his "brother."