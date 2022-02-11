The Heartfelt Way John Mayer Plans To Memorialize Bob Saget

Bob Saget and John Mayer may not be the most likely of BFFs, but it turns out the two were pretty firm friends prior to Saget's sad and sudden death in January. Mayer and Saget were so close in fact that the iconic musician and comedian Jeff Ross were asked by the star's family to head to the airport to collect his car. As fans will already know, Saget died on January 9 while touring in Florida.

Mayer and Ross shared their touching experience with fans via Instagram Live on January 12, with the more than 25-minute-long clip — which was posted to the "Slow Dancing In A Burning Room" hitmaker's page — showed the two reminiscing about the times they shared with Saget, with Mayer in particular becoming visibly emotional.

"I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," Mayer explained as he drove. "Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was. The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy.'"

Now, Mayer is sharing the new way he plans to show his love for the beloved late comedian — by doing what he does best — shortly after more details about Saget's sudden death were confirmed.