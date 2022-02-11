Rob Gronkowski Reveals How Tom Brady's Retirement Is Affecting His Own Future

Rob Gronkowski seems to be dropping one bombshell after another about potentially retiring from the NFL. That doesn't seem to surprise any of his fans though, as his former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady also confirmed what everyone suspected about his own retirement. After all, Brady and Gronkowski have had a very close relationship both on and off the field. Gronkowski said back in 2021 that it felt like a "dream" to play with Brady again after they both made the switch to Tampa Bay. He appeared on "The Late Late Show" and told James Corden, "To go play with Tom again, the opportunity was just presentable ... I just felt like it was right to go down there and play. And now to get here, we're going to the Super Bowl, this is what it's all about."

If that weren't enough, Brady has also shown a lot of love towards Gronkowski, calling him one of the most "unique" people he's ever met, per NBC Sports' PFT. He added, "I think everybody wishes in their next life they come back as Rob just because he's got such a great personality about him, just his way of being positive." That said, it seems like Gronkowski may or may not be following in Brady's footsteps regarding his own future in the NFL.