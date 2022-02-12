Does Jamie Lynn Spears Have A Plan For Her Hollywood Return?

Jamie Lynn Spears has been in the headlines for reasons that many might consider less than ideal. That's because her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," has forced Jamie Lynn to set the record straight on her involvement in Britney Spears' conservatorship. This has prompted a feud between Jamie Lynn and Britney that has escalated in a big way, prompting the chart topper to lash out at her little sister. After Jamie Lynn suggested in an interview with ABC News that there were a handful of "scary moments" involving her sister behind closed doors, Britney was forced to defend herself publicly by saying, "The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time." If that weren't enough, Britney has also attacked Jamie Lynn by calling her "scum" for supposedly "making money off of me" with her new book, per Page Six.

Despite all of the negative press that she's been getting lately, it hasn't stopped Jamie Lynn from plotting her return to Hollywood. This is how she wants to make her comeback.