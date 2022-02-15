Why Beyonce Is The Reason LeToya Luckett Tells Kids To Stay In School - Exclusive
The lineup of Destiny's Child may have changed over the years, but as a founding member, LeToya Luckett was there at the very beginning of the successful pop group. After leaving the band, Luckett went on to develop her own solo music career and has since broken out as an actor. In fact, Luckett's latest role is in Lifetime's "Line Sisters," a creepy thriller about a group of sorority sisters who get more than they bargained for when they reunite 15 years after a mysterious murder took place.
"It was something that came out of nowhere for me," Luckett told Nicki Swift of her move into acting. "I had done school plays and stuff like that, but I'd never really seen myself as an actor, an actress." However, sometimes opportunities present themselves and you just can't say no. "So when the opportunity came along and there was a film that somebody wanted me to audition for, I was scared about it, but I was curious," she mused. "Because I'm a movie watcher, and I've always had a deep respect for actors. So to now be one, it's really cool."
Luckett's continued success is exciting to watch, and it's clear that her time as a member of Destiny's Child had an important impact on her life. Nicki Swift sat down with the multi-hyphenate and found out why Beyoncé herself is the reason Luckett tells kids to stay in school.
LeToya met Beyoncé in school
LeToya Luckett's career took off at an early age. As a founding member of Destiny's Child, Luckett met other members Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and LaTavia Roberson, and, before long, was getting to live out her musical dreams at a very young age. "Seriously," Luckett reflected to Nicki Swift. "That's why I tell kids all the time, 'Hey, stay at school.' I met Beyoncé in school. Had I not gone to school that day, things might have turned out a little different." If there was ever a more pertinent PSA about going to school, we have yet to hear it.
"I'm so glad that I was able to live out my dream and continue to live out my dream, even as an adult," Luckett explained of her early rise to stardom. "Even being able to show my kids, 'Look what Mommy was doing when she was 11. 11 and 12.' That's such an honor. That's such a blessing. To be able to do it with some legends, some icons, some people that we still respect and love. And travel the world. What? Who does that? I'm so grateful." Basically, going to school with Beyoncé was probably pretty great.
Watch "Line Sisters" exclusively on Lifetime.