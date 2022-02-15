Why Beyonce Is The Reason LeToya Luckett Tells Kids To Stay In School - Exclusive

The lineup of Destiny's Child may have changed over the years, but as a founding member, LeToya Luckett was there at the very beginning of the successful pop group. After leaving the band, Luckett went on to develop her own solo music career and has since broken out as an actor. In fact, Luckett's latest role is in Lifetime's "Line Sisters," a creepy thriller about a group of sorority sisters who get more than they bargained for when they reunite 15 years after a mysterious murder took place.

"It was something that came out of nowhere for me," Luckett told Nicki Swift of her move into acting. "I had done school plays and stuff like that, but I'd never really seen myself as an actor, an actress." However, sometimes opportunities present themselves and you just can't say no. "So when the opportunity came along and there was a film that somebody wanted me to audition for, I was scared about it, but I was curious," she mused. "Because I'm a movie watcher, and I've always had a deep respect for actors. So to now be one, it's really cool."

Luckett's continued success is exciting to watch, and it's clear that her time as a member of Destiny's Child had an important impact on her life. Nicki Swift sat down with the multi-hyphenate and found out why Beyoncé herself is the reason Luckett tells kids to stay in school.