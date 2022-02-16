The Major Celebrity Divorce That Everyone Saw Coming
Celebrity divorces are a dime a dozen in Hollywood. According to a 2016 study by the Marriage Foundation, the celebrity divorce rate over the first 14 years of marriage was found to be 50%. With that info in mind, it's no wonder happily ever after isn't often found for our favorite stars. Whether it's the pressures of the spotlight, demanding work schedules, or the temptations of success in the industry, celebrities are prone to parting ways from their spouses.
Some celeb divorces come as a total shock to fans, as even the best matched stars can't seem to overcome their differences. For example, fans were heartbroken to learn that actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris had announced they were separating after eight years together. "We are sad to announce we are legally separating," Faris wrote on Instagram in 2017 (via Variety). "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed." Fans were similarly shocked by the news of comedian John Mulaney leaving his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in 2021. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler announced via spokesperson to Page Six. Tendler later told Harper's Bazaar, "Everything that has transpired [with the divorce] has been totally shocking and I think surreal."
On the other hand, some celeb divorces don't surprise fans, who can tell when a marriage is doomed from the start. For Nicki Swift readers, one couple stood above the rest as the most obvious divorce.
KimYe's demise shocked no one
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's divorce was one that everyone saw coming. Out of 565 respondents, 53% said KimYe's was the least shocking celeb divorce to date. Honorable mentions go to the failed marriage between Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, with 20% of respondents claiming their divorce as the least shocking. Brad Pitt's unions to Hollywood beauties Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Anniston also made the list, with 18% and 8% percent of respondents calling out the fates of their respective marriages as predictable.
For many, Kim and Ye's fate was written on the wall when they tied the knot in 2014. The powerhouse couple butted heads over the years due to their rising careers and demanding schedules. "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't," Kim wept on the series finale of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." Kim inevitably filed for divorce in February 2021, per TMZ.
Kim explained to Vogue in February 2022 that she decided to put herself first. "... Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy," she shared. While their marriage may have been star-crossed from the start, Ye now seems intent on making things work again. Ye wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram, per the Daily Mail, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER."