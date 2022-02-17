Pete Davidson Makes A Big Social Media Move

Pete Davidson is arguably one of the biggest stars in the world right now who doesn't buy into social media. The "Saturday Night Live" comedian, who's star has only risen since he went public with his romance with Kim Kardashian in November 2021, has famously stayed away from outlets like Instagram and Twitter, instead opting to keep his private life just that.

Davidson used to have a presence across social media, but explained to Variety in 2019 that he made the decision to close down his pages because of how it affected his mental health, admitting, "I can't go on there for obvious reasons." He also shared some advice for young people when it comes to social media outlets, urging them, "Just don't go online. I don't think online's good. It doesn't make me very happy. If I'm having a good day and I go online, it immediately just is not. You know what I mean?" He then added that he's "not a fan."

As fans may remember, Davidson posted some worrying messages on his account when he used the social media sites, including one on Instagram in 2018 which read (via ABC News), "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore."

But it seems like dating the arguable Queen of Social Media (Kim boasts 286 million followers on Instagram and another 71.2 million on Twitter as of February 2022) may have changed his mind.