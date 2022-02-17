Pete Davidson Makes A Big Social Media Move
Pete Davidson is arguably one of the biggest stars in the world right now who doesn't buy into social media. The "Saturday Night Live" comedian, who's star has only risen since he went public with his romance with Kim Kardashian in November 2021, has famously stayed away from outlets like Instagram and Twitter, instead opting to keep his private life just that.
Davidson used to have a presence across social media, but explained to Variety in 2019 that he made the decision to close down his pages because of how it affected his mental health, admitting, "I can't go on there for obvious reasons." He also shared some advice for young people when it comes to social media outlets, urging them, "Just don't go online. I don't think online's good. It doesn't make me very happy. If I'm having a good day and I go online, it immediately just is not. You know what I mean?" He then added that he's "not a fan."
As fans may remember, Davidson posted some worrying messages on his account when he used the social media sites, including one on Instagram in 2018 which read (via ABC News), "i really don't want to be on this earth anymore."
But it seems like dating the arguable Queen of Social Media (Kim boasts 286 million followers on Instagram and another 71.2 million on Twitter as of February 2022) may have changed his mind.
Pete Davidson's Instagram
Pete Davidson is back! On Instagram, that is. Four years after making the decision to delete his account, Davidson officially returned to the media sharing outlet on February 16 under the username @pmd. In just a few hours, the star amassed more than 785,000 followers and made his priorities quite clear via his following list. The only two accounts he follows at the time of writing? Actor Sebastian Stan and, you guessed it, his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, who follows him right back.
Davidson is yet to post anything on his grid, though Page Six claimed he went live the same day his account was activated.
One person he doesn't follow? Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West. Davidson's return to social media has some pretty interesting timing, as he re-joined Instagram amid West posting some erratic messages about Davidson and Kim. A troubling since-deleted post shared mere days before Davidson's Insta return saw West urge people to shout "Kimye forever" (his and Kim's couple name) if they saw Kim with the comedian.
It's not clear how active Davidson will be on Instagram, though he claimed in March 2020 that not having social media had "really improved [his] mental health." He then added during the appearance on First We Feast's "Hot Ones," "I don't think it's good for anybody, but especially anybody who has a job around this stuff," noting, "No one gives a f*** about your shoes or your watch or your truck or any of that s***."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.