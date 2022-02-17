How Meghan And Harry Were Treated By The Royal Family Has Fans Fuming All Over Again
The internet is livid over what they claim is total mistreatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the British media — especially after Prince Andrew had reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, yet didn't seem to face the same amount of scorn. On February 15, CNN reported that the second son of Queen Elizabeth settled a lawsuit with Giuffre, who had accused him of raping her when she was underage. Despite the magnitude of Andrew's alleged misdeeds, fans argued that the tabloids were relatively kinder to him than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
For instance, days before Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah where they divulged their experience with the palace, reports of Meghan's alleged bullying of palace staff surfaced. "We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet," they said to The Times the time. Meanwhile, the spotlight barely shone on Andrew, who was embroiled in what appeared to be one of the biggest scandals to ever hit the Royal Family.
It's also worth noting that the U.K. government reportedly refused to pay for police protection for Harry and Meghan's family, which they argue left them unable to visit the country. On the flip side, the queen will reportedly help Andrew to pay his settlement, which was estimated to be around £12m, despite being stripped of his military titles and royal privileges.
The internet thinks the British media is biased against Meghan and Harry
Shortly after it was announced that Prince Andrew had reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, people started sharing complaints on how his media treatment fared against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to many fans, the way the British media treated the two parties reveals a major double standard.
"Your regular reminder that Harry and Meghan got excommunicated from the Royal Family for eating avocados and asking politely not to be racially abused," one fan tweeted, referring to a 2019 report that Meghan's favorite fruit is "fuelling human rights abuses, drought and murder." Another fan underscored how Andrew got all the help he can get, yet the couple was set aside. "The Queen paid off Andrew's victim after he visited rape island and she sent her grandson into exile for marrying a black woman," they said. "I'm still waiting for the media to give Prince Andrew the same energy they give Meghan and Harry," another fan shared.
Meghan and Harry have since revealed that the treatment affected their mental health. "This was emails and begging for help, saying very specifically I am concerned for my mental welfare," Meghan told Oprah in 2020 of her attempts to get assistance from The Firm. Even when they moved across the pond, the couple would still be subjected to sharp criticism from the likes of Piers Morgan. With many pointing out the hypocrisy, only time will tell if the media and the palace will ever change their tune.