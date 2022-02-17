How Meghan And Harry Were Treated By The Royal Family Has Fans Fuming All Over Again

The internet is livid over what they claim is total mistreatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by the British media — especially after Prince Andrew had reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre, yet didn't seem to face the same amount of scorn. On February 15, CNN reported that the second son of Queen Elizabeth settled a lawsuit with Giuffre, who had accused him of raping her when she was underage. Despite the magnitude of Andrew's alleged misdeeds, fans argued that the tabloids were relatively kinder to him than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

For instance, days before Harry and Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah where they divulged their experience with the palace, reports of Meghan's alleged bullying of palace staff surfaced. "We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet," they said to The Times the time. Meanwhile, the spotlight barely shone on Andrew, who was embroiled in what appeared to be one of the biggest scandals to ever hit the Royal Family.

It's also worth noting that the U.K. government reportedly refused to pay for police protection for Harry and Meghan's family, which they argue left them unable to visit the country. On the flip side, the queen will reportedly help Andrew to pay his settlement, which was estimated to be around £12m, despite being stripped of his military titles and royal privileges.