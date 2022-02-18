Erika Jayne Gets Another Curve Ball With New Lawsuit

With the ongoing litigation against her, it's definitely "XXPEN$IVE" to be Erika Jayne. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star has been embroiled in scandal since the news broke that her estranged husband, formerly esteemed LA lawyer Tom Girardi, had allegedly embezzled from the victims he represented as clients over the years. Erika was named in a $25 million lawsuit for allegedly accepting money from Tom's now-bankrupt law firm into her company, EJ Global LLC, according to TMZ. The allegations coming to light coincided with Erika announcing her divorce from Tom, who is 32 years her senior, after over 20 years together.

Fans watched Erika struggle with her new reality on "RHOBH" Season 11 as her co-stars and viewers alike questioned her involvement in Tom's wrongdoings. While many believed the accusations that the housewife used Tom's scams to fund her lavish lifestyle seen on the show, Erika denies knowing anything about how Tom handled their money. "I'm trying to, much like everyone else around me, figure out what the f**k happened in the law firm and in my personal life and the things that I'm finding out," Erika explained at the "RHOBH" Season 11 reunion. "There are moments I am overwhelmed, I am sad, I am heartbroken. Then I am bewildered, truly, where I'm like, 'What was real?'"

The legal drama for Erika is far from over, as she was just thrown another curve ball by being named in a new lawsuit.